Anil Kapoor On Nayak: 'First Offered To Aamir & Shah Rukh, But I Had To Live This Character'

HomeEntertainmentMoviesAnil Kapoor On Nayak: 'First Offered To Aamir & Shah Rukh, But I Had To Live This Character'

Anil Kapoor celebrated 24 years of his film 'Nayak', revealing he was not the first choice for the lead role. He shared behind-the-scenes photos and expressed gratitude to director S. Shankar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s cult classic Nayak: The Hero turned 24 on September 7, 2025. To celebrate the milestone, the actor shared rare stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film that cemented his status as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile performers.

The 2001 political thriller, directed by S. Shankar, saw Anil essay the unforgettable role of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad—a common man who, under unusual circumstances, becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 24 hours.

The Role That Defined Anil Kapoor

Taking to his social media handle, Anil Kapoor reflected on the film and shared an interesting anecdote about the casting. He revealed that the role of Shivaji Rao was originally offered to Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan before landing in his lap.

Elaborating on the experience, Anil wrote, “Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them. First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character... and I’m grateful Shankar sir trusted me. I’ll always cherish Shah Rukh’s words on that stage: ‘This role was meant for Anil.’ Moments like these stay forever. #24YearsOfNayak.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
A Fan-Favourite Even After Two Decades

Soon after Anil’s post went live, fans flooded the comments section, praising his performance in the movie.

One user wrote, "You don’t know how many times I have watched this movie; I'm a huge fan of you, sir."

Another commented, "My favourite movie, Nayak. Nobody can play this role better than you, @anilskapoor sir. You are the perfect Nayak."

Another fan shared, "All-time favourite. Massive for the time it was made in."

A Landmark Film in Indian Cinema

Released in 2001, Nayak: The Hero also starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Directed by S. Shankar, the film was a Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit Mudhalvan. Known for its gripping storyline, impactful dialogues, and chartbuster songs, Nayak remains a fan favourite even after 24 years.

 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Anil Kapoor Nayak 24 Years Of Nayak
