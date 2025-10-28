Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAdivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit Gets New Release Date

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit Gets New Release Date

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s action thriller Dacoit now has a new release date. The film will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, during Ugadi and Eid weekend. Read all details here.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit’, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, will now release worldwide on March 19, 2026.

A new poster announcing the revised date for the film was shared today by Adivi Sesh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Ee Saari Mamulga undadhu There’s NO LOOKING BACK #DACOIT This UGADI MARCH 19th 2026 in Theaters WORLDWIDE,” Sesh wrote.

The film is now all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 19, making a special arrival this Gudi Padwa and extended Eid weekend. As per deadline.com the film was postponed after Sesh was injured on set while shooting an action scene.

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Filming is currently taking place in Hyderabad, with an extensive shooting schedule set to follow in Maharashtra.

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Adivi Sesh made his film debut in 2010 as a lead actor and director with the romance Karma and gained recognition for his antagonistic roles in Panjaa, Balupu, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sesh then established himself as a leading man by starring in commercial and critical successes such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Adivi Sesh Adivi Sesh Dacoit Dacoit Release Date Dacoit Movie 2026 Annapurna Studios
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget