Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is all set to return as the host of 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7'. A new teaser shared by Asianet and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) has piqued interest, where the veteran actor clearly lays down the rules, and drama won't be tolerated.

Mohanlal's warning to contestants

In the latest promo, viewers are introduced to exaggerated character types, a woman acting overly sweet, another sobbing uncontrollably, and a visibly angry young man. Mohanlal steps in with a message that’s both theatrical and stern: “All the world’s a stage,” he says, warning that Bigg Boss Season 7 won’t accommodate “overcuteness, overemotions” or the “angry youth.” The actor-host further adds, “I will shut down drama troupes,” making it clear that excessive theatrics won’t earn contestants any brownie points this season.

Launch Date and Streaming Details

Fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s in store. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 premieres on August 3 at 7 PM, airing on Asianet and available for 24x7 streaming on JioCinema. The official handle of JioCinema Malayalam announced, “Bigg Boss Season 7 – Grand launch on August 3rd at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Asianet. #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming.”

What to Expect from BB Malayalam Season 7

As with previous editions, the upcoming season will feature 20+ contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house for approximately 100 days. Contestants are cut off from the outside world and are monitored round-the-clock via cameras. Mohanlal has been a constant presence on the show since its debut in 2018, and his seventh outing as host brings renewed anticipation from fans.

This season follows a controversial sixth edition, where contestant behaviour became a topic of legal concern. A violent altercation between Asi Rocky and Sijo John resulted in Kerala High Court notices being sent to Mohanlal, Asianet, and Disney, calling for accountability over the broadcast content.

The new season’s logo was unveiled on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday, setting off buzz among fans eager for the show’s return. With tighter controls and clear warnings from the host, it appears BBM 7 may take a more disciplined route while maintaining its signature intrigue.