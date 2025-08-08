Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino To Stream On Netflix On THIS Date

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino To Stream On Netflix On THIS Date

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more, is set to stream on Netflix by August 29, 2025, after its July theatrical release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

After a theatrical release on July 4, 2025, Anurag Basu’s 'Metro In Dino' is now preparing for its digital premiere. Featuring a star-studded ensemble including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film presents interwoven tales of love, loss, and self-discovery.

According to a report by India Times, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights and is likely to release the film around August 29, 2025. If confirmed, the date will follow the now-standard eight-week gap between cinema and OTT releases.

Stories Across Cities and Relationships

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, 'Metro In Dino' unfolds across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru. The narrative follows four modern couples, each dealing with intimacy, misunderstandings, vulnerability, and moments of personal transformation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

The film is described as a spiritual follow-up to Basu’s acclaimed 2007 anthology 'Life in a… Metro'. While the original explored urban isolation in the mid-2000s, the new film shifts focus to contemporary love in an age defined by dating apps, evolving social norms, and the balancing act between ambition and relationships.

Box Office and Basu’s Next Project

At the box office, 'Metro In Dino' posted a modest ₹52 crore net collection in India and ₹78.50 crore worldwide. Its release coincided with 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan', 'F1: The Movie', 'Maalik', and 'Superman', making for a competitive theatrical landscape.

Anurag Basu, known for 'Murder', 'Gangster', 'Barfi!', 'Jagga Jasoos', and 'Ludo', is now working on an untitled musical film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. With 'Metro In Dino' heading to Netflix, audiences who missed its theatrical run will soon have the chance to enjoy its performances, music, and Basu’s layered storytelling from the comfort of their homes.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

