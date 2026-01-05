Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Malayalam Actor Kannan Pattambi Dies At 62, Brother Major Ravi Confirms Heartbreaking News

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Malayalam film industry woke up to heartbreaking news as respected actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away late Sunday night. He was 62. A familiar presence both on-screen and behind the camera, Pattambi’s sudden demise has left the Mollywood fraternity in deep shock and mourning. The news was officially confirmed by his elder brother, noted filmmaker and actor Major Ravi, through an emotional social media post.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nikitha Godishala? Indian Woman Found Dead At Ex-Boyfriend's US Apartment

Major Ravi Confirms Brother's Passing

Kannan Pattambi breathed his last at around 11:40 pm on January 4 while receiving treatment for a kidney-related illness at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Confirming the tragic development, Major Ravi shared a photograph of his younger brother on Facebook and wrote:

“My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who was a film production controller, passed away at 11:41 PM last night. The funeral will be held at Pattambi’s home in Njangattiri today at 4 PM. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, has left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti.”

His funeral is scheduled to take place at the family residence in Njangattiri, Pattambi, Palakkad district, with members of the film industry, friends, and well-wishers expected to pay their final respects.

A Life Deeply Intertwined With Malayalam Cinema

Born in 1964 in Pattambi, Palakkad, Kannan Pattambi built a steady and respected career in Malayalam cinema. Over the years, he became known not only for his acting but also for his critical behind-the-scenes contributions as a production controller, a role that often determines the smooth functioning of a film set.

He worked closely with his brother Major Ravi on several major projects, including Mission 90 Days, a film inspired by Ravi’s own experiences during the investigation of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Pattambi was deeply involved in the production process of the film, helping bring the intense narrative to life.

His collaboration with superstar Mohanlal remains one of the most memorable chapters of his career. Among his many projects, Pulimurugan stands out as a historic milestone, the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

Across more than two decades, Kannan Pattambi appeared in over 20 Malayalam films, including 12th Man, Karam Yodha, Kurukshetra, Black, Vettam, Odiyan, Ananthabhadram, Crazy Gopalan, Kandahar, and Keerthichakra. His final on-screen appearance will be in the upcoming film Rachel.

Beyond acting, he served as production controller for major films directed by celebrated names such as Shaji Kailas, V. K. Prakash, Santosh Sivan, K. J. Bose, Anil Medayil, and Major Ravi himself.

An Irreplaceable Loss For Mollywood

Kannan Pattambi’s passing marks the departure of a trusted professional whose work strengthened countless productions and forged lasting bonds within the industry. Tributes and condolence messages from colleagues and admirers continue to pour in, reflecting the profound respect he earned throughout his career.

His legacy lives on through the many films he shaped, both in front of the camera and behind it, a quiet force whose contributions helped define modern Malayalam cinema.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Malayalam Cinema South Indian Cinema Kannan Pattambi Mollywood News
