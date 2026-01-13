Malaika Arora Speaks On Relationship With Arjun Kapoor And Constant ‘Mystery Man’ Gossip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Since her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, Malaika Arora’s personal life has been under constant public scrutiny. Her high-profile relationship and eventual breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor drew significant attention, and since then, any time she is spotted with a male companion, social media speculation about her love life inevitably follows. In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about her past relationship with Arjun and spoke candidly about the intrusive interest in celebrities’ private lives.

Malaika reflects on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

During her appearance on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika shared her perspective on anger, hurt, and the passage of time. “I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life, and I think everybody does. We are humans, we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. That’s just human nature. But as you go along, as time goes on, and the most cliched line is – time heals all,” she said.

She added, “It’s not different. But, irrespective, whatever may be, I think he is somebody who is so very important to me and someone who is such an integral part of my life. Whatever may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what my future may be… enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over, kind of become a bit of a media feeding ground sort of space.”

On celebrity privacy and public scrutiny

The 52-year-old star reflected on the challenges of living under constant observation. “Like I’ve always said, it comes with a territory. It is borderline voyeurism. If you are in the business, you have to be prepared for all of this that comes with it. A lot of it can also be… I think we are allowed to say how much we want to put out there. How much of our personal life is ours and how much should be public knowledge. But, in today’s day and age, anything, whether you sneeze or go anywhere, it becomes news, everybody has access,” Malaika explained.

She continued, “My relationships have always been spoken about and they’ve always made headlines. At one point, I remember saying that my life is much more than just my personal life. It was becoming too much of a centre of attention. Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now, where I don’t need to prove anything but I need to do things that make me happy, and I want people to see that.”

On being romantically linked to friends

When asked about being spotted with mystery men after her breakup with Arjun, Malaika addressed the media frenzy with her trademark candor. “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much of fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose. Trust me, everytime I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and it and joke about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable.”