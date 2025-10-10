Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Lead Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For SS Rajamouli As He Turns 52

On SS Rajamouli's birthday, Mahesh Babu shared a rare photo, hinting at their upcoming film "SSMB29" with a November 2025 reveal.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is celebrating completing another circle around the sun on Friday.

Wishing the 'Baahubali' maker a happy birthday, Mahesh Babu dropped a rare photo with the director of his upcoming drama, named "SSMB29" for now.

The actor and director duo can be seen embracing each other in a hug while laughing in this rare image.

Wishing Rajamouli on his special day, Mahesh Babu penned on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come..(Love eyed emojis) Have a great one sir (Hug and red heart emojis)".

Commemorating Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, Rajamouli disclosed that the team was working on something special for the movie that would be revealed in November.

The director wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.

Rajamouli's 'RRR' actor Ram Charan also wished the filmmaker with the following words, "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu (Red heart emoji)".

Ram Charan's co-star, NTR, took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes still from the period action drama.

The pic showed NTR and Ram Charan in the middle of a conversation.

Wishing Rajamouli, the 'War 2' actor shared, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Loads of love (red heart emoji) (sic)".

Filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni added, "Happy Birthday to the maverick visionary who redefined Indian cinema! Much love and respect to the pride of nation @ssrajamouli garu. #HBDSSRajamouli".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli
