Linkin Park To Perform In India For The First Time At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai

American rock icons Linkin Park are finally set to perform in India, marking a milestone moment for their loyal fanbase. The legendary band will headline Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on January 25, 2026, as part of their From Zero World Tour.

In a heartfelt message to fans, lead vocalist Mike Shinoda shared his excitement: "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," he told CNBC.

Ticket Sales and Premium Access

The announcement coincided with the opening of general ticket sales for the festival on August 28. Fans now have the option to choose from standard passes as well as upgraded premium experiences.

The VIP Ticket offers exclusive perks, including a reserved viewing area near the main stage and access to the VIP Lounge. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the Lolla Platinum Pass provides air-conditioned lounges, shuttle service between entrances, and entry to Platinum Pits.

A Stellar Line-Up for 2026

This will be the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India, known for its diverse and genre-blending line-ups. Alongside Linkin Park, Playboi Carti has also been announced as a headliner. Over two days — January 24 and 25, 2026 — Mumbai will host four live stages, featuring a mix of global legends and breakthrough artists.

The festival promises everything from anthemic rock ballads to raw punk energy, ensuring that fans discover new favorites while revisiting songs that defined their youth.

A Long-Awaited Debut for Indian Fans

For Indian fans, Linkin Park’s arrival is a dream fulfilled after nearly three decades of anticipation. With over 100 million records sold worldwide and multiple GRAMMY Awards, the band has left an indelible mark on music history with hits like “In the End”, “Numb”, and “Crawling.”

More recently, tracks such as “Lost”, “Friendly Fire”, and their latest album From Zero have continued to resonate globally. Their India debut promises to be an unforgettable cultural moment, not just for longtime followers but also for a new generation discovering their music.

Lollapalooza India is co-produced by BookMyShow Live, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.