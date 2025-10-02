Kumar Sanu Issues Legal Notice To Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Over ‘False Allegations’

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has taken legal action against his former wife Rita Bhattacharya following her recent explosive claims about him. Rita had accused the singer and his family of denying her basic necessities, including food, during her third pregnancy.

Kumar Sanu sends legal notice to ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya

The 67-year-old music icon, known for lending his voice to countless Bollywood hits, has sent a notice through his lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who strongly dismissed Rita’s allegations.

“For over 40 years, Mr. Kumar Sanu has poured his soul into music, giving joy to millions and earning love and respect across the world. Hurtful lies may create noise for a moment, but they can never erase the legacy of an artist who has given a lifetime of music and memories to generations,” the lawyer said in a statement.

She further added, “We will ensure that malicious attempts to defame him are met with the full force of the law to protect his dignity, legacy and family honour. No individual or media platform has the right to malign a father’s honour or trade his family’s respect for sensationalism.”

What did Rita Bhattacharya say?

Rita Bhattacharya, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, had made grave accusations against her ex-husband. “He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don’t know how much this man has tortured my children. The milkman told me he’d been told not to come over anymore, but he still gave me milk. Same with the doctor who delivered all three of my sons,” she alleged.

“I have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life,” Rita said, claiming that during their divorce she was left with just Rs 100 and had to sell her jewellery to make ends meet.

She also recalled the harrowing 2005 Mumbai floods, saying, “I was looking for them all night. It was terrifying. Even then, that man didn’t ask if his children are okay,” referring to her sons Zico and Jaan who had gone missing during the chaos.

Kumar Sanu married Rita in 1980, before he became one of the most celebrated voices of Bollywood. The couple parted ways in 1994 after a difficult marriage. Around that period, the singer was linked to actor Kunickaa Sadanand. In 2001, he tied the knot with Saloni Bhattacharya, with whom he shares two daughters.