In an industry known for grand spectacles and headline-grabbing celebrations, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a chose something far more personal. After sharing more than ten years together, the beloved Korean actors quietly tied the knot in Seoul, turning their long, steady relationship into a lifelong commitment. The wedding, held on December 20 at a hotel in the city, quickly became a talking point, not because of extravagance, but because of its simplicity.

According to The Chosun Daily, the ceremony was deliberately kept private, with attendance limited to immediate family members and a small circle of close friends. In doing so, the couple stayed true to how they have lived their relationship all these years, away from noise, attention, and unnecessary spotlight.

Agency Confirms The Marriage

Shortly after news of the wedding surfaced, the couple’s agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the development through an official statement. The message expressed gratitude for the affection and support Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a have received over the years, while sharing that the two actors are beginning a meaningful new chapter together. The agency also noted that both stars intend to repay the love of fans by continuing to deliver strong performances in their future projects.

How Their Love Story Began

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a first crossed paths in 2015 while working on an advertisement. What began as a professional collaboration gradually turned into a relationship they later acknowledged publicly. From the start, they stood apart from typical celebrity couples, rarely making public appearances together and avoiding attention-driven narratives.

Rather than building their bond in the public eye, they allowed it to grow quietly, earning respect for maintaining privacy in an industry that thrives on visibility.

A Relationship Tested By Life, Not Time

The depth of their relationship became especially visible in 2017, when Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. During his treatment and recovery, Shin Min-a remained firmly by his side. That period reshaped how fans and colleagues viewed the couple. What had once been seen as a long-term romance evolved into a powerful example of commitment and emotional strength.

Their story shifted from one of longevity to one defined by resilience, something that resonated deeply with the public.

A Personal Note And Meaningful Invitation

Before the wedding was officially announced, Kim Woo-bin shared a handwritten message on his fan cafe, revealing his intention to build a family with the person who has stood beside him for so many years and to continue walking life’s path together.

Public curiosity grew further when Shin Min-a’s hairstylist briefly shared a glimpse of the wedding invitation online. The hand-drawn card, crafted personally by the couple, carried a note crediting the artwork to Shin Min-a and the writing to Kim Woo-bin. Fans described it as intimate and cinematic, perfectly reflecting the couple’s understated personality.

Familiar Faces And Heartfelt Absences

Actor Lee Kwang-soo, a longtime friend of Kim Woo-bin, served as the wedding’s emcee. His agency later confirmed his role, a choice that felt natural given their years-long friendship that predates their rise to fame.

Not all friends could attend. EXO’s Doh Kyung-soo was unable to be present due to prior commitments at the Melon Music Awards. He addressed the absence candidly, sharing that while it was disappointing to miss the wedding, professional responsibilities came first, and expressing confidence that Kim Woo-bin would understand.