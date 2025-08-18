BTS Kim Taehyung To Throw First Pitch For LA Dodgers, ARMY Crashes Ticket Site

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, is set to swap the stage for the pitcher’s mound later this month. The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed that the global star will be the guest of honour at their August 25 game against the Cincinnati Reds, where he will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

BTS V Steps Onto the Baseball Field

The announcement came via a tweet from the team, reading: “ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!” Within minutes, the post sent fans into a frenzy.

Sports leagues have increasingly embraced celebrity appearances to widen their cultural reach. The Dodgers’ move mirrors the buzz surrounding last year’s Super Bowl, which drew new audiences thanks to Taylor Swift’s connection with Travis Kelce. A Variety report revealed that 20% of viewers admitted they tuned in specifically because of the pop star’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The Dodgers appear to be aiming for a similar spark by inviting Taehyung, and the early reaction suggests they may have already succeeded.

Kim Taehyung will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25th!



ARMY Sends Ticket Sales Into Meltdown

Moments after Major League Baseball shared the news, fans reported issues with the Dodgers’ ticketing system. The reactions kept pouring in, with another fan declaring: “That’s the power of the Kim Taehyung.” Someone else joked about the frenzy: “The website crashed the second it was announced, dodgers fans please don’t be mad but yall had time to get tickets before us.” And of course, another summed it up with: “LMAO ARMY CRASHED THE WEBSITE TO GET TICKETS TO BE THERE.”

This latest announcement is yet another reminder of Taehyung’s unmatched global pull. Even while fulfilling his military service, the BTS vocalist has managed to dominate headlines — from representing Celine at Paris Fashion Week to signing a high-profile deal with Coca-Cola and becoming the face of Compose Coffee.