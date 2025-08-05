Zakir Khan Didn't Recognise BTS During Korea Visit, Thought They Were ‘Behind-The-Scenes’ Crew

Comedian Zakir Khan is known for his relatable humour, but in a recent interview, he proved he can also unknowingly land in hilariously awkward situations. Speaking to The Lallantop, the celebrated stand-up comic recalled an unforgettable moment from his trip to South Korea—where he found himself in the same room as the global K-pop phenomenon BTS, without even realising it.

Zakir Khan's Accidental Run-In With BTS

During his chat, Zakir recounted how he travelled to Korea for an event to interview a renowned celebrity. As fate would have it, the members of BTS were present at the same event, scheduled to meet the same individual. However, due to his late arrival, Zakir ended up being grouped with the band members in the final batch.

“I happened to go to Korea once, and there is a very famous band there by the name of BTS. I knew there is a band called BTS and I also know that they are famous,” he said.

What unfolded next was an unintentionally hilarious exchange. “Because I was late, I was in the last batch with those members of the band. So I asked one of the members, ‘Who are you and where are you from’, and he told me they are from BTS.”

ALSO READ: BTS Agency HYBE Raided Over $146M Stock Fraud Linked To Founder Bang Si-hyuk

Zakir admitted to completely misjudging the situation, assuming the boys were part of the event’s behind-the-scenes team. “I thought that the Korean organising team has called for a behind-the-scenes team. I was totally unaware of the fact that they are famous people.”

It was only after the event that reality hit. When Zakir told his friends about spending 35 minutes with the members of BTS, the reactions were priceless. “Later, when I told people that for 35 minutes I was in the same room as them, they fainted.”

BTS Members Are Back In Action

BTS, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had temporarily stepped away from group activities due to their mandatory military enlistment in South Korea. All seven have now completed their service and are making waves with solo projects. Jin and J-Hope recently drew massive crowds with performances in Tokyo and Berlin, while RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin continue to connect with fans through live sessions and social media.