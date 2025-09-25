Kiara Advani’s Kaho Na Kaho Clip Resurfaces After Raghav Juyal’s Viral Aryan Khan Series Scene

Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been generating massive buzz, and one particular moment has taken the internet by storm. A scene featuring Raghav Juyal, who plays Parvaiz, has gone viral as he serenades Emraan Hashmi—making a cameo appearance—with the cult song Kaho Na Kaho from Murder (2004). The playful act not only delighted fans but also earned a reshare from Suhana Khan.

But as social media flooded with clips of Raghav’s quirky tribute, an old video of Kiara Advani attempting the same Arabic track resurfaced, sparking fresh laughs online.

Kiara Advani’s Hilarious Throwback Moment

Back in 2019, following the success of Kabir Singh, Kiara appeared on a show hosted by Nitin Kakkar. During a fun segment, she was challenged to sing the Arabic lyrics of Kaho Na Kaho. With headphones on, Kiara gamely took on the task but hilariously fumbled through the lyrics. The clip, shared online by the host, was captioned, “The awesome @kiaraaliaadvani giving some tuff competition to @raghavjuyal broooo… Who did it better 😂.”

The throwback video has been making waves again, especially after Raghav’s version went viral.

Raghav in Spotlight, Kiara in a New Phase

While Raghav Juyal basks in the success of Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about debut, Kiara Advani is currently embracing a new chapter. The actor and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter in July this year. Though she is enjoying her journey into motherhood, fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the big screen.

Released on September 18, The Ba**ds of Bollywood has swiftly captured audiences’ attention, becoming the talk of the town and achieving major milestones within just 24 hours of its streaming debut.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series delivers a bold, unfiltered portrayal of the glitz, chaos, and behind-the-scenes drama of the Hindi film industry. Featuring a stellar ensemble, the show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles.