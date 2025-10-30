Kartik Aaryan Drops Funny Birthday Post For Ananya Panday, Calls Her 'Selfless'; Watch

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan had a hilarious way of wishing his co-star and actress Ananya Panday on her 27th birthday on October 30. Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a black-and-white behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from what appeared to be the shoot of a song for their upcoming film.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most selfless @ananyapanday. What an announcement.” The video quickly caught fans’ attention for its fun banter and a surprise twist from the birthday girl herself.

Kartik and Ananya’s Playful Banter on Set

In the monochrome video, Kartik and Ananya can be seen joking around between shots. Kartik says, “Aaj aakhri din hai on the song we shot today!” (Today is the last day of our song shoot!).

The duo then tease each other over who owns the song. Kartik humorously calls Ananya a “selfless co-actor,” to which she retorts, “You'll realise my true value when I am gone!” Kartik quickly fires back, “But you have to go first! Ye maine chutki ki tarah usko gayab kardena hai!” (But you have to go first! I’ll make her disappear with a snap!).

Ananya’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ Prank Announcement

Adding to the fun, Ananya drops a playful “announcement” in the video, saying,“Guys, so today we are going to announce that I'm in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. I am Manjulika. Ami Manjulika chan chan chan,” while imitating the sound of ghungroos.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, sparking excitement and speculation about her possible involvement in the next instalment of the hit horror-comedy franchise. However, there’s been no official confirmation yet.

The previous part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starred Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.

Kartik and Ananya’s Upcoming Film

Kartik and Ananya will next be seen together in Tu Meri Main Tera, marking their second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film, initially scheduled for a February 2026 release, will now arrive in theatres on December 31, 2025.