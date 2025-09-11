Karnataka Ratna To Honour Legends Vishnuvardhan And B. Saroja Devi Posthumously

The Karnataka government has decided to confer the state’s highest civilian honour, the Karnataka Ratna, on legendary Kannada actors Dr. Vishnuvardhan and B. Saroja Devi posthumously. The announcement was made following a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Karnataka Ratna for Cinema Icons

Addressing the media after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil confirmed the decision. “The cabinet today decided that Karnataka Ratna be conferred on Vishnuvardhan and Saroja Devi,” he said. The two stalwarts are revered for their immense contributions to Kannada cinema, shaping its golden era and inspiring generations of artists and fans.

Push for Bharat Ratna for Kuvempu

The state cabinet also passed a resolution recommending that Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, one of Karnataka’s most celebrated poets and thinkers, be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. A formal letter will soon be sent to the Centre to press for this recognition.

Apart from honouring cultural icons, the cabinet also discussed key developmental issues. Patil announced that a special cabinet meeting will be convened on September 16 to deliberate on the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project. The project, which involves the acquisition of nearly 75,000 acres of land, is one of the largest irrigation initiatives in the state and is expected to play a vital role in improving water resources and agricultural prospects.

Actor and former minister Jayamala, along with Shruthi Krishna and Malavika Avinash, personally appealed to the CM to grant the honour. They emphasised the immense contributions of both legends to Kannada cinema and cultural identity.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Malavika said, “The CM was very receptive and willing to consider the request that we made. He said he will place the same before the cabinet on September 4. He said he has to consult his cabinet colleagues to pick a candidate for the Karnataka Ratna.”

Road Naming Proposal for Saroja Devi

The delegation also requested that Malleswaram’s 11th Cross be renamed Dr Saroja Devi Road, as the late actor lived there for many years until her passing in July. They plan to take the matter up with Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Supporters further urged that, regardless of when the award is conferred, the announcement be made on Vishnuvardhan’s 75th birth anniversary on September 18. Malavika highlighted the long delay, saying, “I don’t know why successive governments have not thought about it, especially in the case of Vishnuvardhan. It has been 15 years since his death. Maybe there has been no such official request made, these things do happen.”

Jayamala shared that she acted alongside Vishnuvardhan in films such as Benki Birugali (1984), Naga Kala Bhairava (1981), and Hanthakana Sanchu (1980). Shruthi too had paired with him in Veerappa Nayaka (1999) and Soorappa.