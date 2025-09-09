Prithviraj Sukumaran On Aadujeevitham’s National Awards Snub: 'Films Are Not Made For Juries'

When the National Film Awards were announced this year, the absence of Blessy’s survival drama Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life from the winners’ list raised eyebrows. The film, which had drawn critical acclaim and wide appreciation for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s powerful portrayal of Najeeb, was completely overlooked.

Prithviraj on validation beyond awards

Recently, while accepting the People’s Choice Award for the film at the BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 in Sharjah, Prithviraj seemed to indirectly respond to the snub.

“A film is not made for ten people to sit and grade on it or for a jury to judge. Nor is it created for international festivals, though those are certainly valuable,” the actor said, stressing that cinema’s true validation comes from its audience.

He added, “At the end of the day, movies are made for the audience—for the people who buy tickets, come to theatres, and enjoy the experience. In that sense, viewers have already given Aadujeevitham its biggest award. For that, I am grateful.”

Prithviraj’s performance in the film continues to earn accolades elsewhere. At the recently concluded SIIMA 2025, he also bagged the Best Actor trophy for his role.

About Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life

Directed and co-produced by Blessy, the survival drama is based on Benyamin’s best-selling 2008 novel. Inspired by true events, it narrates the ordeal of a Malayali labourer trapped in Saudi Arabia under inhumane conditions.

The film endured years in development before finally beginning production in 2018. In 2020, the crew was stranded in Jordan during COVID-19 restrictions and had to be evacuated by the Indian government. Released in March 2024, the film went on to gross ₹157.35 crore worldwide, cementing its place among Malayalam cinema’s biggest box-office hits.

Prithviraj’s upcoming projects

Prithviraj, who last directed and starred in L2 Empuraan and appeared in the Netflix film Sarzameen, has several upcoming projects including SSMB 29, Vilayath Buddha, and Daayra.