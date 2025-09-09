Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaPrithviraj Sukumaran On Aadujeevitham’s National Awards Snub: 'Films Are Not Made For Juries'

Prithviraj Sukumaran On Aadujeevitham’s National Awards Snub: 'Films Are Not Made For Juries'

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacted to Aadujeevitham missing out at the National Awards, saying films are made for audiences, not juries. He called viewers’ love the film’s “biggest award.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When the National Film Awards were announced this year, the absence of Blessy’s survival drama Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life from the winners’ list raised eyebrows. The film, which had drawn critical acclaim and wide appreciation for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s powerful portrayal of Najeeb, was completely overlooked.

Prithviraj on validation beyond awards

Recently, while accepting the People’s Choice Award for the film at the BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 in Sharjah, Prithviraj seemed to indirectly respond to the snub.

“A film is not made for ten people to sit and grade on it or for a jury to judge. Nor is it created for international festivals, though those are certainly valuable,” the actor said, stressing that cinema’s true validation comes from its audience.

He added, “At the end of the day, movies are made for the audience—for the people who buy tickets, come to theatres, and enjoy the experience. In that sense, viewers have already given Aadujeevitham its biggest award. For that, I am grateful.”

Prithviraj’s performance in the film continues to earn accolades elsewhere. At the recently concluded SIIMA 2025, he also bagged the Best Actor trophy for his role.

About Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life

Directed and co-produced by Blessy, the survival drama is based on Benyamin’s best-selling 2008 novel. Inspired by true events, it narrates the ordeal of a Malayali labourer trapped in Saudi Arabia under inhumane conditions.

The film endured years in development before finally beginning production in 2018. In 2020, the crew was stranded in Jordan during COVID-19 restrictions and had to be evacuated by the Indian government. Released in March 2024, the film went on to gross ₹157.35 crore worldwide, cementing its place among Malayalam cinema’s biggest box-office hits.

Prithviraj’s upcoming projects

Prithviraj, who last directed and starred in L2 Empuraan and appeared in the Netflix film Sarzameen, has several upcoming projects including SSMB 29, Vilayath Buddha, and Daayra.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
India
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Assures Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget