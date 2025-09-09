Karisma Kapoor’s Children Move Delhi HC, Stake Claim To Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Cr Assets

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in the vast estate of their late father, businessman Sunjay Kapur, reportedly valued at nearly ₹30,000 crore.

Dispute over March 2025 will

In their petition, the children questioned the authenticity of a will dated March 21, 2025, calling it forged and fabricated. They alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapoor, deliberately kept the document hidden for seven weeks before presenting it.

Demand for equal share

The plea sought that both children be granted a 20 percent share each in Sunjay Kapur’s property. They also requested the court to freeze all assets until the matter is resolved, to prevent any possible misuse or transfer of wealth.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years, from 2003 to 2016, before officially divorcing. The former couple share two children, who are now pursuing their legal claim to their father’s estate.