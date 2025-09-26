Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karisma Kapoor Makes Public Appearance Amid Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Property

Karisma Kapoor recently made a rare public appearance as her ongoing legal battle about her late former husband Sunjay Kapur’s property inheritance intensifies.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor recently made a rare public appearance as her ongoing legal battle about her late former husband Sunjay Kapur's property inheritance intensifies.

The actress was seen attending Navratri celebrations in the city on Thursday, drawing attention with her elegant presence. The actress was seen stepping out at the venue in a bright yellow saree, complemented by statement gold jewellery. Flashing her signature smile, she graciously posed for the paparazzi, making the festive outing one of her few recent public sightings.

This comes as the legal battle involving her children and former husband Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev continues to gain momentum.

The actress’ kids, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father, the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s property.

Both the children have accused Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur of tampering with his will and trying to grab the entire property. In the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the siblings have sought one-fifth of the property to be given to each as they are the legal heir of Sunjay Kapur.

The children have claimed through their legal representatives that they were in regular contact with their father through regular meetings, visits, stay overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one to one or in the various WhatsApp groups. There were several WhatsApp groups between the late industrialist and his children.

Priya Sachdev had alleged that Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and her children had already received assets worth INR 1900 crore.

However, it was learnt from the sources that the control of these assets remain with Priya in the RK family trust and that the children of Karisma Kapoor have no access to this. Against this backdrop, adding to the doubts, the Court was also informed by counsel for Priya Sachdev Kapur that the so-called will is not registered.

A high-profile succession battle has escalated as the Delhi High Court intervened in the dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate, valued at nearly INR 30,000 crore.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
