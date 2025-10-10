Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kareena Kapoor Talks Motherhood And Taimur’s Epic Response To The No-Photo Rule

On Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed motherhood and raising children in the public eye.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed a funny yet heartwarming moment involving her son, Taimur Ali Khan, after she asked the paparazzi not to click pictures of her children.

The actress appeared on her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where the two discussed motherhood, parenting styles, and raising children in the public eye.

Soha Introduces Kareena as “Honest and Unapologetic”

Introducing her guest, Soha said: “Today's episode is extra special. She's honest, unapologetic, refreshingly real about motherhood. So, let's start from the heart — Kareena.”

When asked what motherhood has taught her, Kareena responded, “Warm and loving parenting with a strict and vigilant watch.”

Kareena on Parenting in the Age of Constant Watch

Soha then asked Kareena how she navigates parenting amid constant public attention.

Taimur’s Adorable Reaction to Paparazzi Rules

When Soha asked whether Taimur ever questions why strangers with big cameras follow them, Kareena shared a hilarious anecdote: “He got used to the fact that he's getting clicked. So, then when I told them not to click him, he said, ‘Why did you tell them not to click me?’”

A Fun and Insightful Podcast Episode

The podcast caption read: “We’d call this episode P.H.A.T. — Parenting Hard And Thriving! It’s Friday and All About Her is back with a brand new episode on positive parenting and motherhood, featuring the iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

It further added that the episode explores the idea of whether parenting really needs labels like “positive” or “negative,” concluding with: “This episode is full of fun, eyerolls, and loads of information! Tune in to All About Her and tell us how it was!”

Kareena’s Family Life

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son Jehangir (Jeh) in 2021.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
