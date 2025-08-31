Karan Johar Sent Sidharth Malhotra To Surprise Shanaya Kapoor At Midnight, Here's Why

Actor Sidharth Malhotra once played an off-screen role that became unforgettable for Sanjay Kapoor’s family. On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay revealed how his daughter Shanaya’s 13th birthday turned special when Sidharth arrived as a surprise guest during the shoot of Student of the Year.

Sanjay Kapoor Recalls the Birthday Surprise

Sharing the memory, Sanjay Kapoor said, “It was Shanaya’s 13th birthday. At that time, he (Sidharth Malhotra) was doing Student Of The Year and she had a crush on him. Karan sent Sidharth at 12 am as a birthday gift."

Sidharth then added his perspective, saying, “I got a text that it’s someone’s birthday. I thought it was his birthday, but it was Shanaya’s. So, I went to his house." Sanjay further revealed, “Karan had asked both Sid and Varun to go, but Varun was like, ‘Why will I go? She is Sid’s fan!’”

The episode also featured child actor Inayat Verma, who impressed viewers with her film set anecdotes. Despite being just 13, she has already worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about her school life, Inayat said, “Yes, they did. ‘I want to click a picture with him. Please Inayat.’ More than teachers, my classmates ask me about how Janhvi ma’am and Sidharth sir are by nature."

About Sidharth Malhotra

Released in 2012, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year introduced Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt to Bollywood. With its glamorous college setting, the film became a youth favourite and catapulted the three newcomers into stardom.

Currently, Sidharth is headlining Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor recently marked her Bollywood debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey, where she played the role of a theatre artist.