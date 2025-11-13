Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel Blast Media After Sunny Deol’s Outburst Over Dharmendra’s Health

Following Sunny Deol’s emotional outburst at the paparazzi, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ameesha Patel have come forward to express solidarity with Dharmendra and his family amid the veteran star’s health concerns. Both voiced their disappointment at the intrusive behaviour of sections of the media, urging respect and privacy for the Deol family during this sensitive time.

Karan Johar slams paparazzi

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar condemned the excessive coverage, calling it a “circus.” Sharing a note on his Story, he wrote, “When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race. PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much…. Its heartbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema… this is not coverage it’s DISRESPECT.”





Ameesha Patel's request to media

Echoing his sentiment, Ameesha Patel also requested the media to act with compassion. “I strongly believe the media needs to leave the Deol family alone at this time and respect their privacy,” she wrote, adding folded hand emojis to her post.

Sunny Deol gets angry with paps

Earlier, Sunny Deol had lost his temper at photographers stationed outside his home, slamming them for their lack of sensitivity. With folded hands and visible frustration, he said, “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain… Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself).” His outburst followed widespread misinformation circulating about his father’s health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Adakul (@maheshadakul)

Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to the hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness and was discharged earlier this week. Following his release, Sunny Deol’s team confirmed that the veteran actor’s treatment would continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial Ikkis, slated for release in December.