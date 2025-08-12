Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kangana Ranaut Criticises Jaya Bachchan Over Selfie Incident At Constitution Club

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly after Jaya Bachchan pushes a man trying to take a selfie with her at Constitution Club, calling her ‘spoilt and privileged.’

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 08:11 PM (IST)

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was caught on camera pushing away a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. The video quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions on social media. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion on the incident, calling Jaya Bachchan the "most spoilt and privileged woman."

Kangana Ranaut’s Reaction to the Incident

The confrontation began when Jaya, visibly annoyed, pushed the man away and questioned him sternly, “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?” Kangana posted the clip on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/non sense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife. That samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a rooster cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

After being pushed, the man stepped back, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi stood close by the Samajwadi Party MP during the episode.

Kangana and Jaya’s History of Public Comments

This incident is not the first time Kangana has spoken about Jaya Bachchan publicly. In 2020, when Jaya condemned Kangana’s remarks likening the film industry to a "gutter," Kangana responded on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Interestingly, Kangana praised Jaya Bachchan’s presence in the Rajya Sabha last year, calling her one of the most “dignified” women from the film fraternity and appreciating her representation.

Current Projects and Public Persona

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s 2023 release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Kangana Ranaut’s latest film is 'Emergency', based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life.  

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
Jaya Bachchan KANGANA RANAUT Jaya Bachchan Selfie Incident Jaya Bachchan Latest News
