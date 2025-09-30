John Mayer To Perform In Mumbai: Date, Venue, Tickets And All You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentJohn Mayer To Perform In Mumbai: Date, Venue, Tickets And All You Need To Know

Grammy-winning John Mayer will make his India debut with a one-night Mumbai concert on Jan 22, 2026. Tickets go on pre-sale Oct 12, general sale Oct 14. Here’s all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist John Mayer is finally bringing his music to Indian shores. The celebrated jazz and blues-rock artiste will make his long-awaited India debut with a one-night concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 22, 2026.

The performance is expected to feature not just his most cherished hits but also the kind of improvisational flourishes and unexpected moments that have become hallmarks of Mayer’s stage presence.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mayer shared in a statement, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating.”

When and how to book tickets

The Mumbai show is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Ticket sales will begin with an exclusive pre-sale on October 12, 2025, followed by general ticket sales from October 14, 2025.

Speaking about the announcement, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “John Mayer’s debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country. Mayer’s music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives. To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India.”

About John Mayer

Over the past two decades, Mayer has established himself as one of modern music’s most distinctive voices, merging pop, rock and blues into a sound that has won him both commercial success and critical respect. With more than 20 million albums sold globally, collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Eric Clapton, Alicia Keys and B.B. King, and a reputation for mesmerising live performances, Mayer has cemented his status as a cultural force.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
John Mayer
