Jhund Actor Priyanshu Murdered By Friend After Drunken Brawl In Nagpur

In a shocking turn of events, actor Priyanshu, popularly known as Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, who appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund (2022), was found dead in Nagpur on Wednesday (October 8). The 21-year-old’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity.

Jhund Actor Found Dead After Drunken Altercation

According to a report by PTI, the young actor was allegedly murdered by his friend after an argument turned violent during a late-night drinking session. Police have arrested the accused, identified as 20-year-old Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu.

Officials stated that Priyanshu and Sahu were friends who often consumed alcohol together. “After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri travelled by Sahu’s motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning,” a police officer told the media.

Police Reveal Timeline of the Crime

The argument reportedly escalated when Priyanshu threatened Sahu before falling asleep, prompting the latter to retaliate violently.

Providing further details, the police said, “Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon.” Locals found Priyanshu half-naked and bound with plastic wires before rushing him to Mayo Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Priyanshu had played a supporting role in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which portrayed the real-life story of Vijay Barse, the man behind Slum Soccer. His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a promising young talent.

