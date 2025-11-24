Jennifer Lopez touched down in India on 22 November for what turned out to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. The global superstar flew in to perform at the opulent Udaipur celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, delivering a power-packed set that instantly lit up social media.

JLo’s fiery stage show becomes the highlight of the night

Clips from the Sunday night festivities quickly spread online, capturing Lopez in full concert mode as she belted out some of her biggest chart-toppers. The singer took the stage with hits including Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and several others, turning the wedding into a full-fledged musical spectacle.

Lopez’s wardrobe also caught plenty of attention. She performed in striking ensembles—ranging from a cut-out dress layered over a bodysuit and jacket to a shimmering gold bodysuit teamed with knee-high boots. While many fans celebrated her bold performance, others were divided over her outfit choices.

Netizens react

Social media reactions poured in, with one person writing, “Can’t believe she is 56.” Another commented, “JLo giving body goals.” A third added, “Spectacular! How amazing she looks at her age.” Some viewers, however, questioned her styling, with remarks like “She needs to work on her outfit choice.” and “Not the perfect dress code for this culture.”

JLo goes desi for Udaipur wedding

For the wedding ceremony itself, Lopez embraced Indian fashion. She was seen in a glittering embellished saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings.

After her high-energy performance, she was spotted at the airport heading out of India, waving to the paparazzi before boarding her flight.

Inside the star-studded Udaipur celebration

The lavish Mantena–Gadiraju wedding drew an impressive roster of Bollywood names. The festivities kicked off on 21 November with a spectacular sangeet night featuring performances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and more. Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi brought the mehendi ceremony to life with their dance numbers, and on the wedding day, Lopez took centre stage as the marquee performer.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju exchanged vows on 23 November in a grand Udaipur ceremony,