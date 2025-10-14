Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentJaved Akhtar Criticises Warm Reception For Taliban Minister Who Shunned Women Journalists

Javed Akhtar Criticises Warm Reception For Taliban Minister Who Shunned Women Journalists

Muttaqi’s visit sparked controversy last week after women journalists were excluded from attending his initial media interaction in Delhi. Opposition leaders called the move “unacceptable."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has sharply criticised the reception accorded to Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his ongoing visit to New Delhi, calling it a moment of national embarrassment.

“I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists,” Akhtar wrote on X on Monday.

Taliban Minister’s First Visit To India Since 2021 Takeover

Muttaqi is currently on a six-day visit to India, marking the first trip by a Taliban leader since the group seized control of Afghanistan in 2021. His arrival in Delhi followed the UN Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee granting an exemption to his travel ban.

He was originally listed by the UN Security Council on January 25, 2001, and remains subject to a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo.

India, meanwhile, has not formally recognised the Taliban government and continues to advocate for a “truly inclusive” administration in Kabul.

'Shame On Deoband Too,' Says Akhtar

Akhtar also condemned Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, one of South Asia’s most influential Islamic seminaries, for extending what he described as a reverent welcome to Muttaqi.

“Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their ‘Islamic Hero’ who is one of those who have completely banned girls’ education. My Indian brothers n sisters!!! what is happening to us,” Akhtar wrote.

Row Over Exclusion Of Women Journalists

Muttaqi’s visit sparked controversy last week after women journalists were excluded from attending his initial media interaction in Delhi. Opposition leaders called the move “unacceptable” and an “insult to women,” while several press bodies criticised the incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that it had no involvement in organising the event.

Taliban Minister Responds To Backlash

Amid mounting criticism, Muttaqi addressed another press conference on Sunday, this time inviting several women journalists.

“With regards to the press conference, it was organised on short notice. A small list of journalists was finalised. It was more of a technical issue,” he said.

“Our colleagues had decided to send invitations to specific journalists and there was no other intention,” he added.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Javed Akhtar Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi
