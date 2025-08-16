Javed Akhtar Schools Troll With Fiery Response On Independence Day Post: 'Auqat Mein Raho'

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter). In his message, he urged people not to forget the struggles and sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters.

“Happy Independence Day to all my Indian sisters and brothers. Let’s not forget this independence was not given to us on a platter. Today we must remember and salute those who went to jails and those went to gallows for getting us Azaadi. Let’s see that we never lose this precious gift,” Akhtar wrote.

Troll Attempts To Target Javed Akhtar

Soon after his post, a troll attempted to mock him by commenting, “Aapka happy independence to 14th August hai,” implying that he should observe Pakistan’s Independence Day instead of India’s. For context, India commemorates its independence on August 15, while Pakistan marks it a day earlier, on August 14.

Not one to stay silent, Javed Akhtar delivered a sharp rebuttal that quickly went viral. He wrote, “Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke joote chaat rahe thay mere buzurg desh ki aazadi ke liye kaala pani mein mar rahe thay. Apni auqat mein raho.” His words referenced the sacrifices of his ancestors who endured imprisonment at the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands, commonly known as Kaala Pani.

Javed Akhtar’s Legacy

Javed Akhtar’s defiant response carried personal weight, as his family has a deep-rooted history in India’s freedom struggle. His great-grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi, was a noted scholar and poet who played an active role in the 1857 uprising and was exiled to the Andaman Islands, where he died. His paternal grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi, and father, Jan Nisar Akhtar, were also acclaimed poets whose writings often echoed themes of resistance, freedom, and justice.