‘Jatadhara’ Producer Prerna Arora: 'Cinema Should Reflect Strength And Purpose'

For Prerna Arora, it all starts with the story. She believes in making films that she feels genuinely deserve to be told — a guiding principle that has led her through notable projects like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, and Pari. While many questioned her choices at the time, history has shown she was right. Each of those films made its mark in a unique way.

When it came to Jatadhara, she felt an instant connection. The world, the emotional depth, and the rich folklore of the narrative captivated her right away. She feels a profound bond with its essence and is confident that audiences will resonate with it too.

When it was time to cast, Prerna was certain that Sonakshi Sinha was the ideal choice. She has always held Sonakshi in high regard — not just as a star, but as a talented actress who embodies strength, grace, and emotional depth. This role, she explains, required just that. It also marks Sonakshi’s debut in Telugu cinema, and she immediately felt a connection to the character. Prerna describes their collaboration as fantastic, fully believing that Sonakshi’s performance will shine through.

According to Prerna, Jatadhara is fundamentally a grand commercial entertainer — but it also invites viewers into a world rich with emotion. It’s steeped in folklore, intertwined with themes of divinity and human longing. The film promises a blend of spectacle and soul, delivering an experience that not only entertains but also touches on deeper themes.

Prerna has always been attracted to stories that carry emotion and purpose. If a film also conveys a significant message, she sees it as an extra blessing. For her, Jatadhara is fueled by raw emotion and devotion — the kind of energy she believes audiences will genuinely feel.

Over the years, Prerna's vision as a producer has really transformed, especially with the way OTT platforms have shifted audience habits. Yet, her fundamental belief remains unchanged: the story should reach as many viewers as possible in theaters. She recognises that today’s audiences are exposed to global cinema and have come to expect originality and authenticity.

In this fiercely competitive landscape, she points out that only the most captivating stories can thrive. “As a producer, conviction is everything,” she emphasizes. “You have to stand by your beliefs and give it your all.”

Prerna also highlights how modern audiences demand accountability and consistency from producers, regardless of gender. “They’re not just coming for the stars anymore,” she explains. “They want great storytelling, and they tie their expectations to the name behind the film.” For her, it’s not about being a female producer — it’s about being a producer who consistently delivers impactful cinema that resonates.

Looking back, Prerna reflects on the controversy she faced years ago regarding financial allegations, which were ultimately cleared by the Bombay High Court. She feels grateful for the court’s ruling and takes pride in how she maintained her dignity throughout the ordeal. In hindsight, she views it as a valuable learning experience — one that taught her the importance of addressing issues early on and preventing misunderstandings from escalating. She clarifies that the problem was never financial but rather personal, exacerbated by outside interference and misinformation.

She admits that the time following the controversy was tough, especially after two of her films didn’t perform well and the pandemic struck. But she rebuilt herself, piece by piece. “Justice came from the High Court, and I believe that justice from the universe is already on its way,” she shares.

“From being a deer, I’ve transformed into a dragon, one who knows how to breathe fire, just like my father taught me.” Her biggest lesson? Be bold, be outspoken, and never keep things bottled up. “This industry requires a tough exterior,” she advises. “Use your heart, but also your mind.”