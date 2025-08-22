Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65

Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65

Popular Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, 65, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Friday morning after suffering a brain stroke.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Popular Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away in the early hours of Friday (August 22) at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 65.

As per reports, Bhalla was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke. Despite medical attention, he breathed his last at around 4 am.

The veteran comedian’s cremation will take place on August 23 at 12 pm at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali, according to reports.

Industry in Shock

News of Bhalla’s sudden demise has left the Punjabi entertainment industry in deep shock. Known for his impeccable comic timing and active presence in films, he remained one of the most loved figures in Punjabi cinema.

Jaswinder Bhalla's Famous Roles

Jaswinder Bhalla carved a niche for himself in Punjabi cinema with his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable one-liners. He rose to immense popularity as Advocate Dhillon, a character that became a household name, especially through the Carry On Jatta franchise.

His witty dialogues and humorous catchphrases gave his characters a lasting impact, making even the smallest roles memorable for audiences.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaswinder Bhalla (@jaswinderbhalla)

A Glorious Career in Comedy

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Bhalla was celebrated for his diverse comic roles across Punjabi cinema. He began his acting journey with films such as Dulha Bhatti and went on to appear in Jaspal Bhatti’s Hindi-language comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). Over the years, he became a constant presence in Punjabi blockbusters like Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and the Carry On Jatta series.

His final on-screen appearance was in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa, featuring Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in lead roles.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of his passing, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, fans, and admirers across social media. Members of the Punjabi entertainment industry and audiences alike are remembering Bhalla for the joy, laughter, and iconic characters he brought to the big screen.

 

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaswinder Bhalla Jaswinder Bhalla Death
