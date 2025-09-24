Why Janhvi Kapoor Skipped Sridevi’s Iconic Necklace While Recreating Her Look

At the Mumbai premiere of Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor captivated attention in a royal blue saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The look carried emotional significance—it belonged to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. Fans were quick to recall that Sridevi had worn the same saree at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s grand wedding reception in 2017.

Keeping her styling elegant and minimal, Janhvi tied her hair in a neat bun, mirroring her mother’s timeless grace. The striking resemblance between their looks struck a nostalgic chord with fans and fashion critics alike.

Why the Iconic Necklace Was Missing

One key element was missing from Janhvi’s recreation—Sridevi’s statement Polki necklace by Sabyasachi. The exquisite jewel had been a major highlight of Sridevi’s look in 2017. According to reports, the reason Janhvi could not wear it is that Sridevi had gifted the necklace to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan years ago.

The practice of gifting personal items is a long-standing tradition in the South Indian film industry, where senior actors often pass down cherished belongings to newcomers. Sridevi, who warmly called Aishwarya “akka” (elder sister), gave her the necklace when the latter made her debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar (1997).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore the Necklace at Isha Ambani’s Wedding

The Polki necklace reappeared in December 2018 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore it to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding. She styled it with a red Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi, complemented with sindoor, gajra, and her signature elegance. Accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya’s look made waves at the star-studded celebration.

Through this iconic saree and the story of the necklace, Sridevi’s legacy continues to live on—bridging generations through fashion. Janhvi’s heartfelt homage not only honored her mother but also reminded fans of Sridevi’s unmatched influence in Bollywood’s style legacy.