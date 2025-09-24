Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentWhy Janhvi Kapoor Skipped Sridevi’s Iconic Necklace While Recreating Her Look

Why Janhvi Kapoor Skipped Sridevi’s Iconic Necklace While Recreating Her Look

Janhvi Kapoor wowed in Sridevi’s royal blue saree at the Homebound premiere, reviving an iconic look her mother once wore in 2017.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 09:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At the Mumbai premiere of Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor captivated attention in a royal blue saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The look carried emotional significance—it belonged to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. Fans were quick to recall that Sridevi had worn the same saree at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s grand wedding reception in 2017.

Keeping her styling elegant and minimal, Janhvi tied her hair in a neat bun, mirroring her mother’s timeless grace. The striking resemblance between their looks struck a nostalgic chord with fans and fashion critics alike.

Why the Iconic Necklace Was Missing

One key element was missing from Janhvi’s recreation—Sridevi’s statement Polki necklace by Sabyasachi. The exquisite jewel had been a major highlight of Sridevi’s look in 2017. According to reports, the reason Janhvi could not wear it is that Sridevi had gifted the necklace to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan years ago.

ALSO READ: Fans Get Emotional As Janhvi Kapoor Wears Sridevi’s Saree For Homebound Screening

The practice of gifting personal items is a long-standing tradition in the South Indian film industry, where senior actors often pass down cherished belongings to newcomers. Sridevi, who warmly called Aishwarya “akka” (elder sister), gave her the necklace when the latter made her debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar (1997).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore the Necklace at Isha Ambani’s Wedding

The Polki necklace reappeared in December 2018 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore it to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding. She styled it with a red Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi, complemented with sindoor, gajra, and her signature elegance. Accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya’s look made waves at the star-studded celebration.

Through this iconic saree and the story of the necklace, Sridevi’s legacy continues to live on—bridging generations through fashion. Janhvi’s heartfelt homage not only honored her mother but also reminded fans of Sridevi’s unmatched influence in Bollywood’s style legacy.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Wickets Tumble For The Men In Blue
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Wickets Tumble For The Men In Blue
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget