Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFans Get Emotional As Janhvi Kapoor Wears Sridevi’s Saree For Homebound Screening

Fans Get Emotional As Janhvi Kapoor Wears Sridevi’s Saree For Homebound Screening

Janhvi Kapoor wore her late mother Sridevi's saree to the screening of "Homebound," evoking emotional reactions from fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who will next be seen in Homebound, left fans emotional on Monday evening when she arrived at the film’s special screening wearing one of her late mother Sridevi’s iconic sarees. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is all set to hit theatres on September 26, 2025.

A Touch of Sridevi’s Grace

Janhvi wore a navy blue and golden embroidered saree that once belonged to Sridevi. The late legendary actress had draped the same outfit at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception, making it a cherished piece of memory.

As pictures from the screening surfaced online, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions.

One user commented, "Shri Devi ji ki yaad aa gayi (sic)," while another wrote, "This is Sridevi's Saree, She wore with grace ❤️ Cuties (sic)."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Homebound – India’s Entry to the Oscars

Homebound has already made headlines for being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026. Expressing his joy, director Neeraj Ghaywan said, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India on such a global stage is both humbling and a matter of pride.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Produced by Dharma Productions

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles alongside Janhvi. Sharing his excitement, Karan Johar said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Homebound
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Move: WATCH
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Move: WATCH
World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Business
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget