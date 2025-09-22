Fans Get Emotional As Janhvi Kapoor Wears Sridevi’s Saree For Homebound Screening

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who will next be seen in Homebound, left fans emotional on Monday evening when she arrived at the film’s special screening wearing one of her late mother Sridevi’s iconic sarees. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is all set to hit theatres on September 26, 2025.

A Touch of Sridevi’s Grace

Janhvi wore a navy blue and golden embroidered saree that once belonged to Sridevi. The late legendary actress had draped the same outfit at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception, making it a cherished piece of memory.

As pictures from the screening surfaced online, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions.

One user commented, "Shri Devi ji ki yaad aa gayi (sic)," while another wrote, "This is Sridevi's Saree, She wore with grace ❤️ Cuties (sic)."

Homebound – India’s Entry to the Oscars

Homebound has already made headlines for being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026. Expressing his joy, director Neeraj Ghaywan said, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India on such a global stage is both humbling and a matter of pride.”

Produced by Dharma Productions

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles alongside Janhvi. Sharing his excitement, Karan Johar said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”