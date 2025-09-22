IShowSpeed Dances to Varun Dhawan’s Bijuria, Sends Sunny Sanskari Track Viral

The internet is buzzing after American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed added his eccentric twist to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s latest track, Bijuria. A viral clip shows him stumbling upon two Indians vibing to the reimagined hit inside their car.

IShowSpeed Brings Bollywood Beats to the Streets

In true IShowSpeed style, he pulled them out and broke into an impromptu dance right on the road. His high-energy moves, paired with the song’s infectious beats, instantly caught fire on social media, sparking conversations far beyond Bollywood circles.

The viral crossover didn’t escape the film’s lead actor, Varun Dhawan. Sharing the clip on his social media, Varun wrote: “He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect Speed to dance on Bijuria. Haha, Sunny Sanskari is happy.”

Fans quickly flooded his post with comments, celebrating the unexpected global moment for Bollywood music and praising Speed’s entertaining dance moves.

🚨| WATCH: Speed spotted an Indian fan playing music in his car and brought him out to dance with him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c2BUguyOkV — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) September 21, 2025

Bijuria isn’t just another dance track. Originally a ‘90s chartbuster, it has been reimagined for the Shashank Khaitan directorial with vocals by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur, and music by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has already emerged as a top pick for reels and dance challenges, fueled by its high-energy choreography and nostalgic-yet-modern vibe. Earlier this month, Varun performed the track live with Sonu Nigam at YouTube FanFest, with Janhvi Kapoor also joining the groove alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Even Karan Johar got in on the fun, posting a video of Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey dancing to the tune.

Building Hype Around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The soundtrack has become central to the buzz around the film. Along with Bijuria, tracks like Panwadi (a Holi number) and Perfect (a Guru Randhawa party anthem) are already trending. With Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy promises color, music, and high energy when it releases in theatres on October 2, 2025.