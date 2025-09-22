Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentIShowSpeed Dances to Varun Dhawan’s Bijuria, Sends Sunny Sanskari Track Viral

IShowSpeed Dances to Varun Dhawan’s Bijuria, Sends Sunny Sanskari Track Viral

IShowSpeed’s viral dance to Bijuria sends Varun Dhawan’s track global as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari builds hype ahead of October release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)

The internet is buzzing after American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed added his eccentric twist to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s latest track, Bijuria. A viral clip shows him stumbling upon two Indians vibing to the reimagined hit inside their car.

IShowSpeed Brings Bollywood Beats to the Streets

In true IShowSpeed style, he pulled them out and broke into an impromptu dance right on the road. His high-energy moves, paired with the song’s infectious beats, instantly caught fire on social media, sparking conversations far beyond Bollywood circles.

The viral crossover didn’t escape the film’s lead actor, Varun Dhawan. Sharing the clip on his social media, Varun wrote: “He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect Speed to dance on Bijuria. Haha, Sunny Sanskari is happy.”
 Fans quickly flooded his post with comments, celebrating the unexpected global moment for Bollywood music and praising Speed’s entertaining dance moves.

ALSO READ: 'India’s Tom Cruise': Mahesh Bhatt On Akshay Kumar’s Death-Defying Leap In Angaaray

Bijuria isn’t just another dance track. Originally a ‘90s chartbuster, it has been reimagined for the Shashank Khaitan directorial with vocals by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur, and music by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has already emerged as a top pick for reels and dance challenges, fueled by its high-energy choreography and nostalgic-yet-modern vibe. Earlier this month, Varun performed the track live with Sonu Nigam at YouTube FanFest, with Janhvi Kapoor also joining the groove alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Even Karan Johar got in on the fun, posting a video of Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey dancing to the tune.

Building Hype Around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The soundtrack has become central to the buzz around the film. Along with Bijuria, tracks like Panwadi (a Holi number) and Perfect (a Guru Randhawa party anthem) are already trending. With Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy promises color, music, and high energy when it releases in theatres on October 2, 2025.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Dhawan IShowSpeed
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
Cricket
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget