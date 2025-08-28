Inside Misha Kapoor’s Dreamy 9th Birthday Bash Planned By Mom Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput Kapoor surely knows how to win her children’s hearts. To celebrate her elder daughter Misha Kapoor’s 9th birthday on August 26, the doting mom hosted a fun-filled slumber party at a plush Mumbai hotel. From themed décor to kid-friendly gourmet delights, Mira made sure the evening was as memorable as it was magical.

A Peek Into Misha Kapoor's Slumber Party

Sharing glimpses on Instagram, Mira gave fans a sneak peek into the celebrations. The décor was playful and elegant with balloons in soothing lavender shades setting the tone for the evening. The birthday menu was specially curated for Misha and her little guests, keeping both taste and health in mind.

The high-tea spread featured a mix of fancy yet wholesome vegetarian options—from canapés, sandwiches, and jams to an array of desserts. To add a dash of surprise, sushi was also served, made especially for the kids.





Entertainment flowed throughout the evening with karaoke, floaties, and face masks that kept the children engaged and delighted.

Mira’s Wishful Quip

In one of her Instagram stories, Mira playfully confessed that she would love to have such a fun party thrown for herself too. She joked about wishing someone would plan a “fancy slumber party” for her as well.

A Doting Mother and Entrepreneur

Known widely as Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput has built her own identity as an entrepreneur, with her latest venture being a wellness centre. At the same time, she remains a devoted mother to her two children—Misha and Zain.

On Misha’s 9th birthday, Mira also penned a heartfelt wish on Instagram: “Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl! Fly my darling.”

Mira and Shahid’s Journey Together

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 in an arranged marriage setup, despite their nine-year age gap. They welcomed Misha in 2016, followed by their son Zain in 2018. Interestingly, the name “Misha” is a sweet blend of Mira and Shahid’s names.

In an earlier interview, Mira had revealed that her first pregnancy was complicated, and she nearly suffered a miscarriage while expecting Misha. She also shared how supportive Shahid was during the period—arranging a special recovery setup at home after her discharge from the hospital, even turning their house into a makeshift hospital to ease her mentally and physically.