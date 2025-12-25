Inside Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Intimate Family Christmas Celebration

Alia Bhatt ushered in Christmas surrounded by family, offering fans a warm glimpse into the Kapoor-Bhatt household’s festive celebrations. The actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor and close family members, turning the holiday into an intimate, love-filled affair.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s Christmas celebrations

Dressed in a striking red outfit, Alia embraced the festive spirit, while Ranbir complemented the mood in a sharp black ensemble. One of the photographs featured a towering Christmas tree adorned with lights and bells — including a personalised ornament bearing the name ‘Raha’. Though Alia chose not to reveal her daughter’s face, one frame captured her playing with Raha, alongside sister Shaheen Bhatt. The sisters coordinated in red, adding to the visual warmth of the celebration.

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were part of the gathering, as were Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara Sahni, making it a full family moment. Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned the post, “wrapped in love, Christmas 2025.”

Riddhima also took to Instagram to post a family photograph featuring Ranbir, Alia, Neetu and Samara. Reflecting on the occasion, she wrote, “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner.”

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which released in December 2023. He is currently gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where he will share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana franchise lined up, with Part One slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part Two on Diwali 2027.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which released in theatres last year. She will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for Love and War, marking their second collaboration after Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Alia is also set to headline Alpha, a spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, which will expand the YRF Spy Universe.