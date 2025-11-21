IFFI Opens 56th Edition With Gabriel Mascaro’s Dystopian Drama 'The Blue Trail'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) lifted its curtains in Goa with the premiere of The Blue Trail, the Portuguese-language dystopian drama titled O Último Azul in its home country. Directed by Gabriel Mascaro, the film sparked instant admiration, setting a vibrant tone for the festival’s latest chapter.

The red carpet came alive as the film’s cast and crew, María Alejandra Rojas, Arturo Salazar RB, Clarissa Pinheiro, Rosa Malagueta and Mascaro himself,greeted audiences. Key dignitaries, including Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, IFFI Festival Director Shekhar Kapoor and veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, also attended the interaction session.

‘A Very Moving Film’: Voices From the Festival

Speaking about the opening film, Shekhar Kapoor reflected on first watching it at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received the Silver Bear, the event’s second-highest honour. “It is a very moving film,” he said, adding that the director was best placed to discuss its deeper meaning.

Gabriel Mascaro, offering a glimpse into the heart of the story, shared, “The movie is about this elderly woman that hopefully we support us to understand it always time to find your meaning life.”

Kapoor also voiced his bold optimism for IFFI’s future. “I think in two, three years we’ll have 100,000 people, and we will be as big as the Cannes Festival very soon,” he noted.

A Trail of Emotion: Audience Reception

The premiere of The Blue Trail drew thunderous applause, as audiences connected with its tender portrayal of life’s struggles, its quiet resilience and its luminous journey of self-discovery. Teresa, the film’s protagonist, quickly became a symbol of courage and hope — a reminder that it is never too late to chase a dream.

A Story Set in a Dystopian Brazil

Set against the melancholic vastness of a dystopian Brazil, The Blue Trail follows Teresa, a spirited 77-year-old woman resisting the government’s attempt to send her to a senior colony. Determined to taste freedom, she embarks on a daring odyssey through the Amazon, driven by a longing to feel the sky beneath her wings and fly for the first time in her life.

Denied official travel, she escapes by boat. On her extraordinary path, she encounters an array of memorable characters and navigates challenges that test her strength and spark moments of wonder. Each step of her journey becomes a glowing testament to courage, freedom and the boundless joy of living life on one’s own terms — no matter what society expects.

About IFFI

First held in 1952, the International Film Festival of India stands as South Asia’s oldest and most influential celebration of cinema. Jointly organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), the festival has evolved into a global hub where restored classics meet daring new experiments.

IFFI’s charm lies in its dynamic blend — international competitions, cultural showcases, tributes, masterclasses and its energetic WAVES Film Bazaar, where filmmakers and creators often find collaborators, ideas and opportunities.

Hosted along Goa’s scenic coastline from 20–28 November, the 56th edition promises a vivid mix of languages, genres and cinematic voices, reaffirming India’s creative brilliance on the world stage.