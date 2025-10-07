‘I Had A Breakup 10 Days Before’: Ranveer Allahbadia On India’s Got Latent Controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has reflected on the India’s Got Latent controversy that shook the internet earlier this year. The uproar began when Ranveer, during an episode of the comedy variety show hosted by Samay Raina, made remarks that were widely perceived as vulgar. The backlash was immediate, drawing scrutiny from both the public and media, and led to multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, and others associated with the show. Following the uproar, all episodes of the show were removed from YouTube.

In a conversation with actor Raghav Juyal, Ranveer opened up about the emotional toll the incident took on him, revealing that he was already grappling with a difficult breakup at the time.

Ranveer Allahbadia on personal and professional fallout

Asked about how he handled the controversy, Ranveer said, “My entire life changed. As an artist, I changed. My art became more raw. I’ve lost too much; I lost money, mental health. Just 10 days before the incident, I had a terrible break-up. I was already handling all that, then this happened. I was everywhere on YouTube, on TV…”

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “I miss making videos from my room. I used to make fitness videos from my room, and now look how far I’ve come. I’ve travelled a lot, and I understand people because it’s my job. But I’m seeing the world from a very different lens now.”

Lessons and personal growth

Ranveer shared that the controversy reshaped his outlook on life and relationships. “I no longer chase people I admire any more, and I have changed as a human being. My priorities changed. I realised that in the worst situations, when the world leaves your side, only your friends and family stand by you. When all this was happening, I was scared of getting a call from my father,” he said, revealing they had not spoken in 15 years. However, the ordeal brought them closer, and their bond is now stronger than ever.

He added, “I didn’t speak to anyone, I just spoke to five or six people, all famous, who’ve handled controversy. All of them just said, ‘Handle yourself.’”

A desire for acting and dark roles

Ranveer also opened up about why he has not pursued acting professionally. He explained that acting would take time away from his passion for traveling. However, he admitted he is drawn to intense and dark characters, suggesting that people like him could channel energies similar to ‘serial killers’ or ‘supervillains’ due to their mental framework. “I want to channelise that energy and release it. I feel that people with ADHD can be serial killers,” he remarked.

Processing the controversy

Ranveer said it took him three months to truly process what had happened. “I feel that things have calmed down only now,” he reflected, concluding, “The world does this to you and moves on, and then you have to catch up.”