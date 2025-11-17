Huma Qureshi–Rachit Singh’s Cosy Moment At Himesh Reshammiya Concert Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHuma Qureshi–Rachit Singh’s Cosy Moment At Himesh Reshammiya Concert Goes Viral

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh, rumored to be engaged, were seen together enjoying Himesh Reshammiya's concert.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and acting coach Rachit Singh, who reportedly got engaged in September this year, once again fueled relationship chatter with their latest public appearance. The duo attended Myntra’s MyGlamFest, where they were spotted enjoying Himesh Reshammiya’s electrifying concert, and a video of them getting cosy quickly made its way online.

Huma Qureshi & Rachit Singh Groove to Himesh Reshammiya’s Songs

In one clip from the event, Rachit is seen giving Huma a warm hug from behind and planting a sweet kiss on her head as they vibe to Himesh Reshammiya's hits. The moment turned playful when Huma pointed out that cameras were capturing them—prompting Rachit to instantly drop his arms and take a step back.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Huma also shared fun videos from the evening, dancing to Hookah Bar with Munawar Faruqui, Sanya Malhotra, and Rachit.
Style-wise, Rachit kept it casual in a black T-shirt and trousers, while Huma looked chic in a blue denim top and shorts, paired with stylish brown boots.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Inside Huma & Rachit’s Relationship Timeline

Rumours about Huma and Rachit dating have been around for a while. In September, a source told HT City,“Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple, and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate setting, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.

Rachit Singh’s Recent Work

Rachit, a respected acting coach known for training stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal, recently transitioned into acting. He made his acting debut with the series Karmma Calling and was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma.

Huma Qureshi’s Current & Upcoming Projects

Huma is earning acclaim for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 3, where she plays Meena, also known as Badi Didi—a powerful antagonist running a human-trafficking network. The series, starring Shefali Shah in the lead, is currently streaming on Netflix.

She will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious period gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, featuring a star-studded cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film is slated to release in 2026.

 

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Huma Qureshi Rachit Singh
