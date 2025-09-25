Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodWilliam Shatner Hospitalised? Star Trek Legend’s Agency Breaks Silence On Medical Emergency Reports

William Shatner’s team confirms the actor is "doing fine" amid false reports of hospitalization following a health scare. The 94-year-old icon recently battled stage 4 melanoma.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Online speculation about actor William Shatner's health took a dramatic turn this week after several reports claimed he had been rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency at his Los Angeles home. According to those claims, the 94-year-old actor allegedly experienced a blood sugar issue that prompted an ambulance visit.

However, Shatner’s agency, TalentWorks, has dismissed the rumours, confirming that the veteran actor is in good health. The agency clarified that there was no emergency and that Shatner is "doing fine."

What Sparked the Concern?

Initial reports suggested that Shatner had contacted emergency medical services himself after sensing something wrong. According to those unverified claims, paramedics responded and transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Adding fuel to the speculation was the actor's age and his publicly known health battles, including a past melanoma diagnosis and hearing issues. But Shatner's representatives have strongly denied these claims, calling them inaccurate and misleading.

Shatner’s Ongoing Health Journey

Despite his age, William Shatner has remained one of Hollywood’s most active senior actors. In 2021, he even made history as the oldest man to travel to space. Still, he hasn’t shied away from discussing his health challenges.

In March 2024, Shatner revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. The actor shared that a lump under his right ear, initially dismissed as harmless, turned out to be life-threatening. “It was melanoma, stage 4. I said, ‘Stage 4?’ And someone in the room said, ‘Sorry.’ I said, ‘What are you sorry about?’” Shatner recalled. Thanks to timely surgery and an aggressive immunotherapy regimen, he recovered.

Additionally, Shatner suffers from permanent tinnitus, a condition he has lived with since filming an episode of Star Trek in the 1960s, when a special effects explosion left him with lingering ear damage.

Despite these obstacles, Shatner has continued to engage with fans and pursue projects, making him an enduring symbol of resilience.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
William Shatner Star Trek Actor Health William Shatner Melanoma William Shatner Tinnitus William Shatner 2025
