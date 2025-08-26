Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTaylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged! See FIRST Photos

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged! See FIRST Photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post featuring cozy photos and Swift's engagement ring.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged! Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have put an end to months of speculation — they’re engaged! The couple announced the big news with a dash of humor and romance, sending Swifties into a frenzy.

The Big Reveal

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨" Swift says in a post shared to her Instagram, alongside a carousel of sweet images — including that rock!

The joint post from Taylor and Travis showcased their engagement, featuring cozy moments, laughter, and of course, a first look at Taylor’s dazzling engagement ring.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Music Meets Romance

In her Instagram Stories, Taylor paired the announcement with the opening moments of her track So High School, a song from The Tortured Poets Department that many fans believe was inspired by her relationship with Kelce.

A Surprise Swift Move

After using Travis Kelce's podcast to announce her latest album — and following it up with dramatic countdowns for her website-exclusive variants — a simple Instagram post feels surprisingly low-key for Taylor. Still, fans know better than to overlook her wordplay and imagery.

Swifties in Detective Mode

Cue the fandom: Swifties are already dissecting every image, caption, and detail from the post, while also digging back through past clues Taylor may have dropped since the beginning of her relationship with Kelce.

Congratulations to the Couple!

While theories and timelines may continue to swirl, one thing is crystal clear — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and fans couldn’t be happier for the newly betrothed couple.

ALSO READ: 'Rebellious, Blunt, But A Heart Of Gold': Armaan Malik Backs Amaal In Bigg Boss 19

 

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Havoc
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Havoc
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget