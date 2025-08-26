Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Rebellious, Blunt, But A Heart Of Gold': Armaan Malik Backs Amaal In Bigg Boss 19

'Rebellious, Blunt, But A Heart Of Gold': Armaan Malik Backs Amaal In Bigg Boss 19

Armaan Malik on Tuesday sent his best wishes to brother Amaal on his participation in "Bigg Boss" and said people will get to witness his real side where he is rebellious, blunt.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday sent his best wishes to brother Amaal on his participation in "Bigg Boss" and said people will get to witness his real side where he is rebellious, blunt but also someone with a heart of gold.

Amaal is among the 16 contestants taking part in the 19th season of "Bigg Boss", hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

In a post on X, Armaan expressed hope that his brother would emerge victorious.

"My brother Amaal has always been someone who follows his own mind and has his own way of doing things. He is rebellious, he is blunt, but his heart is pure gold. I know everyone watching the show will get to see that and witness the real him (snoring included) "Wishing him all the love and luck, ab Big Boss gaya hi hai to jeet ke hi aana @AmaalMallik," he wrote.

In another post, Armaan replied to a user who asked his reaction to Amaal joining "Bigg Boss".

“Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. (Who can make Amaal bhai understand? Anyway, let him treat it like boarding school, have some fun, and come back),” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Amaal Malik had opened up about his battle with clinical depression and the emotional and financial difficulties he faced.

In March 2025, he shared a social media post revealing his struggles, which included distancing himself from his family. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Armaan Malik Amaal Malik Bigg Boss 19
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
10 Dead in Jammu Rains, Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted; Himachal And Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Fury
10 Dead in Jammu Rains, Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted; Himachal And Punjab Also Reel Under Havoc
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Cities
Five Dead In Landslide On Vaishno Devi Yatra Route As Rain Continues In Jammu
Five Dead In Landslide On Vaishno Devi Yatra Route As Rain Continues In Jammu
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget