Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodSeth Rogen Wins First Emmy Of The Night For ‘The Studio’ At 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Seth Rogen Wins First Emmy Of The Night For ‘The Studio’ At 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Seth Rogen wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance in Apple TV+’s hit satire ‘The Studio’.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 07:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Canadian actor-comedian Seth Rogen became the first artiste to pick the trophy at the ongoing 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor clinched the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the satirical cringe comedy series ‘The Studio’. The show has earned a total of 23 nominations.

‘The Studio’, which is co-created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, premiered on March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+. the show follows Matt Remick (essayed by Seth Rogen), the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, as he navigates the chaotic intersection of corporate demands and artistic integrity in Hollywood.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. It also features guest appearances from Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard. ‘The Studio’ has been lauded for its incisive humor and industry insights, earning a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been renewed for a second season following its critical acclaim.

For the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards programs from services like Apple TV+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime dominated nominations, highlighting the industry's changing dynamics. The ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

The ceremony also featured tributes, such as Reba McEntire's performance honoring the 40th anniversary of ‘The Golden Girls’.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 07:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
77th Primetime Emmy Awards Emmy Winners 2025 Seth Rogen Seth Rogen Emmy 2025 The Studio Emmy Awards Comedy Series Emmy 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
Cities
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget