Full 2025 Emmy Winners: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, And Severance Dominate Awards Night

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards launched with a strong showing from Apple TV+, sweeping multiple major categories and establishing itself as the streaming platform to beat. Big wins came early for Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, and Katherine LaNasa, while Severance emerged as the most-nominated series and delivered key victories for its cast.

The prestigious awards ceremony, hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze, is being held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The Emmys are airing live on CBS, with same-day streaming available via Paramount with Showtime, and delayed viewing access through Paramount+ available until September 21. Indian audiences can stream the event via JioHotstar.

Seth Rogen Opens the Night With a Win

Seth Rogen picked up the first award of the night—Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series—for his performance as Matt Remick in The Studio, a satirical series he co-created for Apple TV+. The show has racked up an impressive 23 nominations and received praise for its sharp critique of Hollywood’s inner workings.

‘Severance’ Scores Multiple Acting Awards

Apple TV+ continued its domination with Severance, which took home multiple acting trophies. Tramell Tillman won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Britt Lower earned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, confirming the show's powerhouse status in the drama category.

Jean Smart won once again for her acclaimed performance in Hacks, claiming the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, marking her fourth win for the role.

More Surprises and Standout Wins

There were also notable wins in other categories. Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Pitt, and Jeff Hiller took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Somebody Somewhere. The Traitors triumphed in the Reality Competition Program category, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was once again honored in the Scripted Variety Series category.

In the limited series space, Netflix’s Adolescence was a standout, picking up several wins including directing and acting categories.

With a broad range of winners, the 2025 Emmys show a television landscape in flux—streaming-first, star-studded, and more competitive than ever.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS — 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (2025)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Drama Series

Severance

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

[Winner not listed in provided data; assumed not awarded yet]

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

[Winner not listed]

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

[Winner not listed]

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Talk Series

[Winner not listed]

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

[Winner not listed]

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

[Winner not listed]

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

[Winner not listed]

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence