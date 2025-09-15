Full 2025 Emmy Winners: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, And Severance Dominate Awards Night
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards saw major wins for Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, Britt Lower, and Apple TV+’s Severance. See the full winners list from the 2025 Emmys.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards launched with a strong showing from Apple TV+, sweeping multiple major categories and establishing itself as the streaming platform to beat. Big wins came early for Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, and Katherine LaNasa, while Severance emerged as the most-nominated series and delivered key victories for its cast.
The prestigious awards ceremony, hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze, is being held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The Emmys are airing live on CBS, with same-day streaming available via Paramount with Showtime, and delayed viewing access through Paramount+ available until September 21. Indian audiences can stream the event via JioHotstar.
Seth Rogen Opens the Night With a Win
Seth Rogen picked up the first award of the night—Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series—for his performance as Matt Remick in The Studio, a satirical series he co-created for Apple TV+. The show has racked up an impressive 23 nominations and received praise for its sharp critique of Hollywood’s inner workings.
‘Severance’ Scores Multiple Acting Awards
Apple TV+ continued its domination with Severance, which took home multiple acting trophies. Tramell Tillman won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Britt Lower earned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, confirming the show's powerhouse status in the drama category.
Jean Smart won once again for her acclaimed performance in Hacks, claiming the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, marking her fourth win for the role.
More Surprises and Standout Wins
There were also notable wins in other categories. Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Pitt, and Jeff Hiller took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Somebody Somewhere. The Traitors triumphed in the Reality Competition Program category, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was once again honored in the Scripted Variety Series category.
In the limited series space, Netflix’s Adolescence was a standout, picking up several wins including directing and acting categories.
With a broad range of winners, the 2025 Emmys show a television landscape in flux—streaming-first, star-studded, and more competitive than ever.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS — 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (2025)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Drama Series
Severance
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
[Winner not listed in provided data; assumed not awarded yet]
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
[Winner not listed]
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
[Winner not listed]
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Talk Series
[Winner not listed]
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Dan Gilroy, Andor
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
[Winner not listed]
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
[Winner not listed]
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
[Winner not listed]
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence