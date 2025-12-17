Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodKit Harington Steps Into Gilderoy Lockhart Role In Latest Harry Potter Audiobook

Kit Harington Steps Into Gilderoy Lockhart Role In Latest Harry Potter Audiobook

Christmas 2025 style inspiration straight from Bollywood! From bold blazer dresses to chic power suits, here’s how celebs are slaying red blazer outfits this festive season.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fresh chapter in the Wizarding World has arrived, as a newly released version of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets continues to fuel Audible’s rapidly growing audiobook phenomenon.

The ambitious new audio series began on 4 November with the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Now, just over a month later, the second installment officially landed on Audible yesterday, 16 December, further expanding the reimagined listening experience for fans around the globe.

Audible has teamed up with Pottermore Publishing to deliver what it describes as the most immersive take on the Harry Potter saga to date. Rather than traditional narration, each book is produced as a full-cast audio drama, bringing the magic, tension, and humor of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series to life in a bold new way.

Spanning more than 2,000 hours in total, the complete and unabridged collection will roll out monthly, with all seven books scheduled for release by May 2026. It’s a long-term commitment that promises to keep listeners engaged well into the future.

The star-studded cast is already turning heads. Hugh Laurie steps into the wise and whimsical role of Dumbledore, while Matthew Macfadyen lends his voice to Lord Voldemort. Keira Knightley takes on the chilling persona of Dolores Umbridge, and James McAvoy brings Mad-Eye Moody to life. However, the latest release introduces a new and highly anticipated voice to the franchise: Kit Harington.

Best known for portraying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington makes his Wizarding World debut as the famously vain and unreliable Gilderoy Lockhart. A sneak preview of his performance has already begun circulating, and it’s drawing plenty of attention.

Quite A Different Role For Kit Harington 

This version of Harington sounds worlds away from the brooding Night’s Watch hero that fans know so well. Instead, he fully embraces Lockhart’s flamboyance and exaggerated self-confidence, leaning into the character’s comedic arrogance with clear enthusiasm.

As Lockhart appears only in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, this marks both Harington’s first and final appearance in the audiobook series. Still, early reactions suggest he’s making the most of his moment. One listener simply praised the performance as "good," while another jokingly referenced his previous role with the line, "You know nothing, Gilderoy Lockhart."

While these early impressions are promising, broader fan reactions will become clearer as more listeners work their way through the full audiobook in the coming days.

Looking ahead, the next chapter in Audible’s Wizarding World journey is already on the horizon. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is expected to debut on 13 January 2026. The third installment will introduce Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sirius Black, an actor known for his roles in Gangs of London and Slow Horses. He will be joined by Saoirse-Monica Jackson of Derry Girls fame, who takes on the role of the eccentric Professor Trelawney.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harry Potter Audiobook Chamber Of Secrets Audiobook Kit Harington Harry Potter Gilderoy Lockhart Voice
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
India
Thick Fog Sweeps Across Several Northern Regions, Impacting Air Travel And Visibility
Thick Fog Sweeps Across Several Northern Regions, Impacting Air Travel And Visibility
Advertisement

Videos

VB-G RAM G Bill: 125 Days Job Guarantee Bill Sparks Political Showdown in Parliament
National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget