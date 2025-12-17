Kit Harington Steps Into Gilderoy Lockhart Role In Latest Harry Potter Audiobook

A fresh chapter in the Wizarding World has arrived, as a newly released version of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets continues to fuel Audible’s rapidly growing audiobook phenomenon.

The ambitious new audio series began on 4 November with the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Now, just over a month later, the second installment officially landed on Audible yesterday, 16 December, further expanding the reimagined listening experience for fans around the globe.

Audible has teamed up with Pottermore Publishing to deliver what it describes as the most immersive take on the Harry Potter saga to date. Rather than traditional narration, each book is produced as a full-cast audio drama, bringing the magic, tension, and humor of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series to life in a bold new way.

Spanning more than 2,000 hours in total, the complete and unabridged collection will roll out monthly, with all seven books scheduled for release by May 2026. It’s a long-term commitment that promises to keep listeners engaged well into the future.

The star-studded cast is already turning heads. Hugh Laurie steps into the wise and whimsical role of Dumbledore, while Matthew Macfadyen lends his voice to Lord Voldemort. Keira Knightley takes on the chilling persona of Dolores Umbridge, and James McAvoy brings Mad-Eye Moody to life. However, the latest release introduces a new and highly anticipated voice to the franchise: Kit Harington.

Best known for portraying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington makes his Wizarding World debut as the famously vain and unreliable Gilderoy Lockhart. A sneak preview of his performance has already begun circulating, and it’s drawing plenty of attention.

Quite A Different Role For Kit Harington

This version of Harington sounds worlds away from the brooding Night’s Watch hero that fans know so well. Instead, he fully embraces Lockhart’s flamboyance and exaggerated self-confidence, leaning into the character’s comedic arrogance with clear enthusiasm.

As Lockhart appears only in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, this marks both Harington’s first and final appearance in the audiobook series. Still, early reactions suggest he’s making the most of his moment. One listener simply praised the performance as "good," while another jokingly referenced his previous role with the line, "You know nothing, Gilderoy Lockhart."

While these early impressions are promising, broader fan reactions will become clearer as more listeners work their way through the full audiobook in the coming days.

Looking ahead, the next chapter in Audible’s Wizarding World journey is already on the horizon. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is expected to debut on 13 January 2026. The third installment will introduce Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sirius Black, an actor known for his roles in Gangs of London and Slow Horses. He will be joined by Saoirse-Monica Jackson of Derry Girls fame, who takes on the role of the eccentric Professor Trelawney.