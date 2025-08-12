It’s been more than eight years since 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' hit theatres, and fans have been wondering if they’ll ever see Johnny Depp swagger across the screen again as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. Now, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has shared an update that will fuel speculation even further.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer confirmed that he has spoken with Depp about returning for the sixth instalment of the beloved Disney franchise. “If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it... It's all about what's on the page, as we all know,” he revealed.

Depp’s past comments and Disney fallout

Depp debuted as Jack Sparrow in 2003’s 'The Curse of the Black Pearl' and went on to star in four sequels, including the 2017 film that also featured Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley. However, his future with the franchise came into question during his highly publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In court, Depp famously said he would not return “even if they offered $300 million and a million alpacas”, citing feelings of betrayal by the studio. His comments followed Disney reportedly cutting ties after the publication of Heard’s 2018 op-ed.

Sixth film still in discussion

While talks for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 have been ongoing since 2019, Disney has yet to announce an official cast or release date. Bruckheimer previously hinted that the next project could be a reboot, though he admitted he’d still like to see Captain Jack make an appearance. For now, fans will have to wait and watch whether Depp decides to don the tricorn hat once again.