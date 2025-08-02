John Krasinski Returns To Direct A Quiet Place Part III, Set for 2027 Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodJohn Krasinski Returns To Direct A Quiet Place Part III, Set for 2027 Release

John Krasinski is back for A Quiet Place Part III, slated to hit theatres on July 9, 2027. Plot details are under wraps, but suspense is guaranteed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 12:25 PM (IST)

The chilling world of A Quiet Place is set to grow even darker, as John Krasinski officially confirms his return as director, writer, and producer for A Quiet Place Part III. The third chapter in Paramount’s acclaimed horror-thriller franchise will release in theatres on July 9, 2027.

Krasinski shared the news via Instagram on August 1, reigniting fan anticipation for the eerie, near-silent universe where every sound can mean death. The announcement also included updates on the franchise’s recent spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One, which debuted in 2024.

John Krasinski Steers the Franchise Forward

According to Variety, Krasinski will once again team up with Sunday Night Productions and producer Allyson Seeger—whose company maintains a first-look deal with Paramount—along with Platinum Dunes, to bring the next chapter to life. While plot specifics are currently being kept secret, the upcoming installment is expected to delve deeper into the terrifying world inhabited by alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing.

Whether A Quiet Place veterans Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds will reprise their roles is still unknown.

Since its inception in 2018, the franchise has proven to be a box office giant. The original A Quiet Place opened to $50.2 million domestically and amassed $341 million globally, blending critical praise with audience acclaim. The sequel, despite COVID-19 setbacks, garnered $297.3 million worldwide, continuing the story of a family’s desperate survival in silence.

A Quiet Place Spinoff Success Sets High Expectations

In 2024, director Michael Sarnoski expanded the universe with A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel set in a crumbling New York City during the early days of the alien invasion. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou, the film raked in $262 million globally, proving there’s still strong interest in the franchise’s mythology and emotional core.

As A Quiet Place Part III enters pre-production, fans can prepare for another edge-of-your-seat experience that promises to push the boundaries of sound and silence in storytelling.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
John Krasinski A Quiet Place Part
