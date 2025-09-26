From Amar Singh Chamkila To Ludwig: Full List Of International Emmy Awards 2024 Nominees

The International Emmy Awards 2024 have officially announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories representing 26 countries. The prestigious awards continue to celebrate the best in global television, bringing together diverse stories and talents from across the world.

India Shines with 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Among the most talked-about nominations is India’s Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film traces the life of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often hailed as the "Elvis of Punjab."

The film has earned a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has been recognized with a Best Actor nomination, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on the international stage.

Global Highlights

Other major contenders include the BBC crime-comedy Ludwig, bagging nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, while the UK drama Rivals is in the running for Best Drama.

Nominees by Category

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Big Brother: Canada - Season 12 – Insight Productions, Canada

Love is Blind: Habibi – Imagic / Netflix, United Arab Emirates

¿Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer] – TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog, Mexico

Shaolin Heroes – Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark, Denmark

Short-Form Series

Beyond Dancing – Radio Television Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

La mediatrice [The Mediator] – KOTV, Canada

My Dead Mom – LoCo Motion Pictures, Canada

Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything] – Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones, Argentina

Sports Documentary

Argentina '78 – Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films, Argentina

Chasing the Sun 2 – T+W, South Africa

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football – You First Originals, Spain

Sven – Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video, United Kingdom

Telenovela

Deha [The Good & The Bad] – Ay Yapim, Turkiye

Mania de Voce [Crazy About You] – TV Globo, Brazil

Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas] – Diagonal TV / Disney+, Spain

Valle Salvaje – Studio Canal, Spain

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Amar Singh Chamkila – Window Seat Films / Netflix, India

Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb – Sperl Film, Germany

Lost Boys & Fairies – Duck Soup Films, United Kingdom

Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death] – Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A., Chile

Winners Announcement

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2024 will be revealed on November 24 at a glittering ceremony in New York City.