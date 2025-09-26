From Amar Singh Chamkila To Ludwig: Full List Of International Emmy Awards 2024 Nominees
The 2024 International Emmy Awards nominations feature a record 64 nominees from 26 countries across 16 categories. India's "Amar Singh Chamkila" and Diljit Dosanjh received nominations.
The International Emmy Awards 2024 have officially announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories representing 26 countries. The prestigious awards continue to celebrate the best in global television, bringing together diverse stories and talents from across the world.
India Shines with 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
Among the most talked-about nominations is India’s Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film traces the life of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often hailed as the "Elvis of Punjab."
The film has earned a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has been recognized with a Best Actor nomination, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on the international stage.
Global Highlights
Other major contenders include the BBC crime-comedy Ludwig, bagging nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, while the UK drama Rivals is in the running for Best Drama.
Nominees by Category
Non-Scripted Entertainment
-
Big Brother: Canada - Season 12 – Insight Productions, Canada
-
Love is Blind: Habibi – Imagic / Netflix, United Arab Emirates
-
¿Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer] – TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog, Mexico
-
Shaolin Heroes – Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark, Denmark
Short-Form Series
-
Beyond Dancing – Radio Television Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China
-
La mediatrice [The Mediator] – KOTV, Canada
-
My Dead Mom – LoCo Motion Pictures, Canada
-
Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything] – Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones, Argentina
Sports Documentary
-
Argentina '78 – Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films, Argentina
-
Chasing the Sun 2 – T+W, South Africa
-
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football – You First Originals, Spain
-
Sven – Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video, United Kingdom
Telenovela
-
Deha [The Good & The Bad] – Ay Yapim, Turkiye
-
Mania de Voce [Crazy About You] – TV Globo, Brazil
-
Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas] – Diagonal TV / Disney+, Spain
-
Valle Salvaje – Studio Canal, Spain
TV Movie/Mini-Series
-
Amar Singh Chamkila – Window Seat Films / Netflix, India
-
Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb – Sperl Film, Germany
-
Lost Boys & Fairies – Duck Soup Films, United Kingdom
-
Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death] – Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A., Chile
Winners Announcement
The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2024 will be revealed on November 24 at a glittering ceremony in New York City.