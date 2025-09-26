Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodFrom Amar Singh Chamkila To Ludwig: Full List Of International Emmy Awards 2024 Nominees

From Amar Singh Chamkila To Ludwig: Full List Of International Emmy Awards 2024 Nominees

The 2024 International Emmy Awards nominations feature a record 64 nominees from 26 countries across 16 categories. India's "Amar Singh Chamkila" and Diljit Dosanjh received nominations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The International Emmy Awards 2024 have officially announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories representing 26 countries. The prestigious awards continue to celebrate the best in global television, bringing together diverse stories and talents from across the world.

India Shines with 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Among the most talked-about nominations is India’s Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film traces the life of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often hailed as the "Elvis of Punjab."

The film has earned a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has been recognized with a Best Actor nomination, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on the international stage.

Global Highlights

Other major contenders include the BBC crime-comedy Ludwig, bagging nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, while the UK drama Rivals is in the running for Best Drama.

Nominees by Category

Non-Scripted Entertainment

  • Big Brother: Canada - Season 12 – Insight Productions, Canada

  • Love is Blind: Habibi – Imagic / Netflix, United Arab Emirates

  • ¿Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer] – TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog, Mexico

  • Shaolin Heroes – Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark, Denmark

Short-Form Series

  • Beyond Dancing – Radio Television Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

  • La mediatrice [The Mediator] – KOTV, Canada

  • My Dead Mom – LoCo Motion Pictures, Canada

  • Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything] – Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones, Argentina

Sports Documentary

  • Argentina '78 – Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films, Argentina

  • Chasing the Sun 2 – T+W, South Africa

  • It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football – You First Originals, Spain

  • Sven – Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video, United Kingdom

Telenovela

  • Deha [The Good & The Bad] – Ay Yapim, Turkiye

  • Mania de Voce [Crazy About You] – TV Globo, Brazil

  • Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas] – Diagonal TV / Disney+, Spain

  • Valle Salvaje – Studio Canal, Spain

TV Movie/Mini-Series

  • Amar Singh Chamkila – Window Seat Films / Netflix, India

  • Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb – Sperl Film, Germany

  • Lost Boys & Fairies – Duck Soup Films, United Kingdom

  • Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death] – Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A., Chile

Winners Announcement

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2024 will be revealed on November 24 at a glittering ceremony in New York City.

 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amar Singh Chamkila Emmy Awards 2025 Emmy Nominations 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Israel Must Finish The Job': Netanyahu At UN; Slams UK, France Other Countries For Recognising Palestine
'Israel Must Finish The Job': Netanyahu At UN; Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Cricket
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget