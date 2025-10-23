‘Emily In Paris’ Season 5 Trailer Out: Lily Collins Returns With More Romance, Drama And Style

Get ready to say bonjour once again! Lily Collins is set to reprise her beloved role as Emily Cooper in the much-awaited Emily in Paris Season 5. The hit Netflix romantic comedy will return on December 18, as announced by the makers along with a brand-new trailer that teases new adventures, fresh romances, and plenty of drama — this time in Rome.

Emily’s New Chapter in Rome

The newly released preview takes fans on a whirlwind journey through the Eternal City, where Emily finds herself swept up in a passionate romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) — a character introduced in Season 4.

Over scenes of Emily and Marcello sharing romantic moments and growing closer, a voiceover narrates, “We start on a beautiful woman. She's joined by a man. It's clear they know each other. Unable to keep their hands off each other, eventually sharing a kiss.”

Emily’s best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) also returns, adding a touch of her trademark humor and warmth, remarking, “Rome looks so good on you,” as the two explore the Italian capital together.

New Faces and Old Favourites

The trailer teases glimpses of Minnie Driver as the elegant Princess Jane, joining the vibrant ensemble. Fans also get a look at returning characters — Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who is seen striding confidently into a meeting where Julien (Samuel Arnold) jokes, “If we are all here, who's in Paris?”

The ensemble cast includes Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Paul Forman (Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), and Michèle Laroque (Yvette).

A Global Sensation Returns

Since its debut in 2020, Emily in Paris has become a global pop culture phenomenon — adored for its mix of fashion, romance, and scenic escapism. The show, created by Darren Star (of Sex and the City fame), follows the adventures of an ambitious American marketing executive navigating her career and love life in Europe.

While previous seasons showcased the glamour of Parisian life, Season 5 promises a refreshing twist as Emily embraces new experiences and challenges in Rome. From breathtaking architecture to Italian couture, fans can expect the same signature style and light-hearted charm — with a touch of Roman passion.

“Hearts will Rome farther than ever before,” Netflix teased in its announcement, perfectly summing up the excitement for Emily’s next glamorous chapter.

Emily in Paris Season 5 premieres December 18 on Netflix.