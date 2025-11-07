Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer To Debut With Avatar: Fire & Ash Next Month; Deets INSIDE

Marvel confirms the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will debut alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19. Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Marvel fans, mark your calendars! The first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, one of the most anticipated entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to drop on December 19, premiering alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters, Collider has confirmed.

The upcoming superhero blockbuster, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, recently wrapped filming on September 19, 2025, and is poised to launch Phase 6 of the MCU to new multiversal heights.

Robert Downey Jr. Returns — But Not As Iron Man

After years of speculation, Robert Downey Jr. is officially back in the MCU — but not as Tony Stark. Instead, the veteran actor will step into the shoes of the infamous Victor Von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom, marking a major twist in Marvel Studios’ evolving timeline.

Downey Jr. will reportedly reprise the villainous role again in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to begin production in 2026. The two-part crossover event will serve as the culmination of the Multiverse Saga, bringing together characters from across decades of Marvel storytelling.

X-Men Veterans Join The Multiversal Battle

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is packed with surprises, including the return of several beloved X-Men actors from the Fox-Marvel era. Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen will reprise their iconic roles as Professor X and Magneto, while James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn return as Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and Mystique.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor also makes his long-awaited comeback after Thor: Love and Thunder. Despite persistent fan rumors, Chris Evans confirmed he is not part of the cast, saying,

“Yeah, I talk to them all the time... It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible.”

At CinemaCon 2025, Kevin Feige hinted that not all members of the Doomsday lineup have been revealed — suggesting the trailer might unveil a few long-kept secrets.

Massive Ensemble Cast And Epic Scale Confirmed

The Russo brothers have once again teamed up with writer Stephen McFeely, known for his work on Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. With names like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Hiddleston, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Kelsey Grammer also linked to the project, Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Marvel films yet.

Actor Simu Liu shared his excitement about rejoining the MCU, saying, “Getting to see them all put on tights and spandex and to play in this beautiful sandbox felt like a love letter to superhero movies in general.”

Fans won’t have to wait long — the Avengers: Doomsday trailer hits theaters December 19, while the film itself lands on December 18, 2026.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
