Himesh Reshammiya Only Indian On Bloomberg Pop Power List With Beyonce, Bruno Mars

Himesh Reshammiya has achieved a rare global milestone, becoming the only Indian artist to be featured on Bloomberg’s prestigious Pop Power List. Known for his distinctive “Suroor” style and a career spanning over two decades, the singer-composer has secured the 22nd spot on the list, rubbing shoulders with global icons like Post Malone, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce.

The list, released on Thursday, highlights the most influential pop stars in the world right now, and Himesh’s inclusion is a testament to his enduring appeal and ability to connect with audiences across generations.

Bloomberg’s Global Lineup

Alongside Reshammiya, the rankings feature an impressive lineup of international sensations such as Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Katseye, Beele, and J-Hope.

Bloomberg noted in its report, “Approximately 120,000 people applied to participate in the resulting, globe-spanning experiment… Using Hybe’s audience app Weverse, they cast votes on who should survive the fierce elimination process.”

This marks another proud moment for India on the global entertainment map, with Himesh joining a list that has been dominated by Western acts.

Himesh’s Reaction & Recent Work

Following the announcement, Himesh took to Instagram Stories to reshare congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and industry colleagues.

Just last month, he performed at Saregama Live’s Capmania Delhi, belting out his iconic hits like Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Hookah Bar, and Aashiqui Mein Teri to thousands of cheering fans. The concert also featured Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar, and Maahi.

On the film front, Himesh was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar, a spin-off of his 2014 hit The Xposé. Filmed in Oman and India, the movie featured Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Simona J, and Saurabh Sachdeva. It grossed ₹10.98 crore worldwide and is yet to release on OTT.