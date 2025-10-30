Harshvardhan Rane Calls SRK 'God' On Being Compared To Him: 'Main Unka Mamuli Pujari Hoon'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is basking in the success of his latest release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The actor recently found himself being compared to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a news portal reported that, following SRK, he was the only actor to deliver two hits in a single year.

However, Harshvardhan gracefully brushed off the comparison, referring to Shah Rukh as “God” and expressing his deep admiration for him.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Humble Response

Taking to Instagram Stories, Harshvardhan shared a screenshot of the news headline that read, “Box Office: With Only ₹87.9 Crore Total, Harshvardhan Rane Achieves a Record No Other Bollywood Actor Could Touch Post-COVID.”

Reacting to the report, the actor penned a heartfelt note in Hindi:“Unhone ek saal mein do baar apne God-level stardom se kiya, mera ek saal mein do baar unhe follow karne se gaya hai! Please, I beg you not to even put my name alongside his in any article. He is God, aur main unka ek mamuli pujari hoon!”

(Translation: “He achieved it twice in a year with his God-level stardom, while I did it twice in a year merely by following him. Please, I beg you not to mention my name alongside his. He is God, and I am just one of his humble devotees.”)

Harshvardhan Rane’s Recent Box Office Success

Earlier this year, in February, Harshvardhan’s Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres and witnessed a remarkable turnaround.

Originally a flop during its initial run, the film became India’s highest-grossing re-release, earning over ₹33 crore upon re-release, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹42.28 crore and worldwide earnings to ₹54.2 crore.

His recent romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released on Diwali alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, has also emerged as a commercial hit. Despite facing mixed-to-negative reviews and a box office clash, the film managed to recover its ₹25 crore budget within just four days. So far, it has collected ₹52.5 crore domestically and ₹71.8 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Record-Breaking Streak

Shah Rukh Khan made a monumental comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters. His spy-action film Pathaan grossed ₹1,050 crore worldwide, followed by Jawan, which raked in ₹1,160 crore globally. Later that year, he starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which also turned out to be a hit, collecting ₹454 crore worldwide.

With these releases, Shah Rukh became the only actor in the post-COVID era to deliver three consecutive blockbusters in a single year, reaffirming his undisputed stardom.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan and Harshvardhan Rane

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming King, an action entertainer directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles and is slated for release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Rane will next be seen in Silaa, co-starring Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra. The film’s release date is yet to be officially announced.